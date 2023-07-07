Carper Statement on Truck Manufacturers’ Agreement to Support California’s Zero-Emissions Standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, today released the following statement on the Clean Truck Partnership, an agreement between the California Air Resources Board and the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association, its commercial engine and vehicle members, and Ford Motor Company to meet California’s zero-emissions vehicles (ZEV) standards, which includes 100 percent clean truck sales by 2036.

“I congratulate the state of California and our nation’s leading truck manufacturers on their historic deal to fight climate change, reduce harmful pollution, and advance clean heavy-duty trucks. When industry and regulators are able to reach an agreement on compliance with ambitious, attainable emissions standards, Americans enjoy healthier air, better-performing vehicles, and more jobs producing those vehicles. In addition, this agreement demonstrates that EPA’s national standards for cleaner trucks are both effective and very achievable. By aligning strong state and national regulations and avoiding litigation, this agreement is a win-win outcome for our health, our planet, and our economy.”

