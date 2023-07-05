UZBEKISTAN, July 5 - Ludger Schuknecht: "I am impressed by the reforms carried out in Uzbekistan, the results achieved"

On July 5 of this year, the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sherzod Kudbiyev met with the Vice-President of the bank Ludger Schuknecht to discuss joint projects with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

During the meeting, it was particularly noted that on May 18-19, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, took part in the first Central Asia-China Summit, a number of agreements were reached within the framework of bilateral negotiations at the highest level.

The agenda of the meeting included issues of effective implementation of these agreements.

Ludger Schuknecht- the Vice-President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

"I am very impressed with the reforms carried out in Uzbekistan, the results achieved. Such rates of development make Uzbekistan a strong country in the region,” Ludger Schuknecht noted.

During the meeting, it was noted that the bank supports important sectors of the Uzbek economy such as transport, energy, and water management, and the volume of implemented joint projects exceeded 2 billion US dollars.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue cooperation on the further development of bilateral cooperation, and support of green and social infrastructure projects.

For reference: The main goal of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is to stimulate the socio-economic development of the region. This organization was established on October 24, 2014, and its headquarters are located in Beijing.

Source: Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan