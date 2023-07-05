Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,715 in the last 365 days.

Ludger Schuknecht: "I am impressed by the reforms carried out in Uzbekistan, the results achieved"

UZBEKISTAN, July 5 - Ludger Schuknecht: "I am impressed by the reforms carried out in Uzbekistan, the results achieved"

On July 5 of this year, the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sherzod Kudbiyev met with the Vice-President of the bank Ludger Schuknecht to discuss joint projects with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

During the meeting, it was particularly noted that on May 18-19, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, took part in the first Central Asia-China Summit, a number of agreements were reached within the framework of bilateral negotiations at the highest level.

The agenda of the meeting included issues of effective implementation of these agreements.

Ludger Schuknecht- the Vice-President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

"I am very impressed with the reforms carried out in Uzbekistan, the results achieved. Such rates of development make Uzbekistan a strong country in the region,” Ludger Schuknecht  noted.

During the meeting, it was noted that the bank supports important sectors of the Uzbek economy such as transport, energy, and water management, and the volume of implemented joint projects exceeded 2 billion US dollars.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue cooperation on the further development of bilateral cooperation, and support of green and social infrastructure projects.

For reference: The main goal of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is to stimulate the socio-economic development of the region. This organization was established on October 24, 2014, and its headquarters are located in Beijing.

Source: Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Ludger Schuknecht: "I am impressed by the reforms carried out in Uzbekistan, the results achieved"

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more