Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,652 in the last 365 days.

S.D. Highway 45 and S.D. Highway 26 Asphalt Resurfacing Scheduled to Begin from Miller to U.S. Highway 212

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Contact:  Lane Goldsmith, Huron Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-353-7140

 

MILLER, S.D. – An asphalt resurfacing project on S.D. Highway 45 and S.D. Highway 26 from the northern city limits of Miller to U.S. Highway 212 is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 7, 2023.

The project consists of cold milling asphalt concrete and asphalt concrete resurfacing. Motorists will be guided through the work zones through the use of a pilot car and flaggers. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work areas during daytime hours. Motorists are asked to be aware of equipment and workers when traveling through these work zones. The prime contractor for this $8.7 million construction project is Asphalt Paving & Materials Company of Huron, SD. The completion date for the project will be Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Find additional project information on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/Highway-45-pcn-07YU-07YV.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

S.D. Highway 45 and S.D. Highway 26 Asphalt Resurfacing Scheduled to Begin from Miller to U.S. Highway 212

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more