S.D. Highway 45 and S.D. Highway 26 Asphalt Resurfacing Scheduled to Begin from Miller to U.S. Highway 212

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Contact: Lane Goldsmith, Huron Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-353-7140

MILLER, S.D. – An asphalt resurfacing project on S.D. Highway 45 and S.D. Highway 26 from the northern city limits of Miller to U.S. Highway 212 is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 7, 2023.

The project consists of cold milling asphalt concrete and asphalt concrete resurfacing. Motorists will be guided through the work zones through the use of a pilot car and flaggers. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work areas during daytime hours. Motorists are asked to be aware of equipment and workers when traveling through these work zones. The prime contractor for this $8.7 million construction project is Asphalt Paving & Materials Company of Huron, SD. The completion date for the project will be Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Find additional project information on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/Highway-45-pcn-07YU-07YV.

