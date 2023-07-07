President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for North Dakota

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available for the state of North Dakota to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding that occurred from April 10 to May 6, 2023.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the flooding in the counties of Barnes, Burke, Dickey, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Hettinger, LaMoure, McHenry, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Nelson, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Towner, Walsh and Wells.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Kenneth G. Clark has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.