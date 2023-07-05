45th INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY MESSAGE FROM THE MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SERVICE, MPS

INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY MESSAGE

Honourable Minister Makario Tagini

From: The Minister, The Honourable Minister Makario Tagini, MP, the Chairman Mr. Milner Tozaka and members of the Public Service Commission, Permanent Secretary (acting), Mr. Luke Cheka and staff of the Ministry of Public Service

To: Governor General, Speaker of National Parliament, Hon. Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, The Government Group, Opposition Group, Independent Group, Church Leaders, Chiefs, Elders and Community Leaders, Business houses, Aid donors, NGOs, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and all Good People of this Country.

We are pleased once again to greet all, both at home and abroad as we celebrate the 45th Anniversary of our Independence. We thank God Almighty for the many blessings so richly bestowed upon us and for bringing us safely to yet another year of celebration.

Reflection on the pursuit and achievement of national independence provides a timely reminder of the importance of taking responsibility for our own lives and our own future.

Independence never promised to confer only benefits. It also imposes serious responsibilities – the responsibility to be productive and efficient in what we do; the responsibility to nurture and to guard jealously those moral and spiritual values which have served us so well throughout the preceding years; and the responsibility to see hard work, sacrifice, and the pursuit of excellence as the best means by which to protect and promote that independence for which we achieved 45 years ago.

May we continue to seek God’s wisdom and strength to sustain our beloved nation to bring prosperity, unity and peace and our aim must be to create a Solomon Islands in which can be found families that are sound, communities that are vibrant, a society that is just, and a nation in which the well-known Solomon Islanders resilience continues to reveal itself.

As we live in a challenging time, we envision a competent, inclusive and sustainable public service focused upon strong and ethical leadership. This can be achieved by promoting a public service that is responsive, value-based and focused on high quality service delivery. Umi tugeda build a strong prosperous nation – Solomon Islands.

Happy 45th Independence Anniversary

God Bless Solomon Islands