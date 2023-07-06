Health thanks SFA for the donation of a health facility

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) is grateful to be the main custodian of a Health Facility donation from the Solomon Forest Association (SFA) this afternoon.

Health Minister Hon. Dr Culwick Togamana in his remarks described the event as enormous importance to the health sector as it demonstrates our collective resolve in improving health services but more so in providing choice in health services.

Dr Togamana said while the recent pandemic had impacted on the health system in terms of its workforce, finances, budget and logistics for over two years, it also came with a silver lining of opportunities, and as such the handing over of the new facility this afternoon is one of those opportunities.

“It is important to note that as our urban centres in the country grow, so will the demand for health services increase, and on this note I wish to sincerely want to thank the Solomon Islands Forest Association (SFA) for the foresight in using its own resources, to build this Health Facility as part of its social responsibility. Thank you indeed”, Dr Togamana said.

Dr Togamana said as the sole recipient and custodian of the donation, the Ministry together with National Referral Hospital and HCC Health Services and its stakeholders, would ensure the facility offer services aligned to the Role Delineation Policy (RDP) and its National Health Strategic Plan 2022-2031.

“In ensuring that the right skill mix of personnel or workforce, and the right set of specialised medical equipment for instance are positioned to ensure safe and quality health outcomes of our patients at this health facility.

“Again, my sincerest acknowledgement to the SFA for the efforts and investment in officially handing over this facility. The onus is now upon us to own it, run with it and at the same time maintain it”, Dr Togamana said.

-MHMS Press

Health Minister Hon. Dr Culwick Togamana delivered his remarks.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare Delivered the keynote address.

Cutting the ribbon in front of the new health facility – Health Minister Hon. Dr Culwick Togamana, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, SFA President Jonny Sy, Forestry and Research Minister Hon. Dickson Mua and Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga.

Prime Minister, Deputy PM, Health Minister and the officials touring the new health facility.