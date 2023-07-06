The presentation of the book «Islamic Development Bank and Dr. Ahmad Mohammad Ali. The history of the Institute and the path of its President»

06/07/2023

Today, on July 6, 2023, the presentation of the book “Islamic Development Bank and Dr. Ahmad Mohammad Ali. The history of the institute and the path of its President”, presented to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov by the first president of the Islamic Development Bank Ahmad Mohammad Ali Al-Madani was held at the Institute of International relations under MFA of Turkmenistan.

The ceremony was attended by the heads and representatives of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan, the Agency for transport and communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the State Bank for foreign economic affairs of Turkmenistan, a number of ministries, state agencies, academic staff and students of higher educational institutions of the country, as well as heads and employees of diplomatic missions of foreign states, representative offices of international and regional organizations, including banking and financial structures accredited in Turkmenistan.

In the speeches of the participants attention was focused on the history of the Islamic Development Bank, its present day and activities, whereas detailed information was given on the development of the partnership of this financial institution with member countries, including Turkmenistan. The long-term and effective cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Islamic Development Bank was emphasized in the context of implementing partnership in a wide range of trade and economic areas, first of all, this concerns the area of investment policy aimed at implementing projects of global importance.

As the Minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov noted in his speech, over the years of fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and the IDB, since 1994, the Bank has financed 26 projects in the country. These projects are of great importance for the sustainable socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and relate to such sectors as medicine and healthcare, water management, railways and sea routes, telecommunications, and gas transport infrastructure. He also stressed that the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan has been an initiator of such successful mutually beneficial relations, which have grown into a strategic partnership today.

It was emphasized that today the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov continues to expand and deepen cooperation with reputable international financial and trade organizations, to integrate our country as a full member of the global financial community.

As part of the presentation of the book “Islamic Development Bank and Dr. Ahmad Mohammad Ali. The history of the Institute and the path of its President”, the participants of the event also participated in the exhibition dedicated to joint projects and cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Islamic Development Bank.