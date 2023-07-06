Delegation of Turkmenistan participated in the Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

06/07/2023

From June 30 to July 4, 2023, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Chairman of the Committee of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan on international and inter-parliamentary relations B.Muhamedov participated in the 30th Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), held in Vancouver, Canada. The session brought together parliamentarians and representatives from OSCE member states to discuss key issues related to security, cooperation, and democracy in the OSCE region.

The Annual Session was dedicated to addressing various challenges faced by the OSCE region, including terrorism, cyber threats, organized crime. Issues related to the promotion of democracy, human rights, sustainable development, and environmental protection were also discussed. Particular attention was paid to the environmental issues affecting the OSCE region and the need for collective action to mitigate the effects of climate change was emphasized.

The speech of the head of the Turkmen delegation stressed the commitment of Turkmenistan to peaceful diplomacy, economic cooperation, cultural dialogue, environmental sustainability and the fight against terrorism. The active role of Turkmenistan in resolving key issues within the OSCE and promoting cooperation between member states for the collective security and prosperity of the region was noted.

During the meeting, several resolutions were adopted covering a wide range of issues, including arms control, election observation, the fight against corruption, and the promotion of gender equality.

The session concluded with the adoption of the Vancouver Declaration, which set out the main conclusions, commitments, and recommendations arising from the discussions. The Declaration serves as a roadmap for the OSCE PA's work in the coming year, directing its efforts to address the problems and promote the values of the organization.