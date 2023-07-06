Piloted convoys will cease on the Highway 4 detour route effective Friday, July 7, 2023, as travel continues to Vancouver Island’s western communities.

The convoys were put in place on June 11 to support commercial vehicles travelling along the detour route to and from Port Alberni while Highway 4 was closed due to wildfire. With Highway 4 operating at single-lane-alternating traffic, the detour’s four daily piloted convoys have not been used by commercial truck traffic, and service will be stopped tomorrow.

Commercial traffic and all passenger vehicles can access the detour route or Highway 4 without the piloted guides. Oversized loads (those requiring permits) must take the detour while Highway 4 continues to have single-lane-alternating traffic.

The highway is expected to reopen to full-lane travel in the coming weeks. Highway 4 first closed on June 6 to keep travellers safe and support crews in fighting the Cameron Lake Bluffs wildfire.

Checkpoints remain along the detour route to provide information to travellers, and the Province will consider reinstating the convoys if needed. Commercial travellers with concerns or those looking for information can contact the Nanaimo district office at 250 751-3246.

Drivers are reminded to respect the direction of traffic-control personnel in the area.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca/

Images from Highway 4 and the detour route can be found at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/tranbc/albums/72177720308899528/with/52962540906/