CE to visit Guizhou for Pan-Pearl River Delta meeting

MACAU, July 6 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today leads a delegation to Guiyang, in Guizhou Province, to attend the 2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta (PPRD) Regional Cooperation Chief Executive Joint Meeting, to be held on Friday (7 July).

While in Guizhou, Mr Ho will have respective meetings with leaders from the PPRD Region that are attending the Joint Meeting. The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong, will accompany Mr Ho to Guizhou.

While Mr Ho is out of Macao, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.

