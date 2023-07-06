Bowser Administration Provides Update on Fourth of July Public Safety Preparations

(Washington, DC) –Today, the Bowser Administration provided an update on the District’s public safety preparations for Fourth of July celebrations, including the Capitol Hill Fourth of July Parade, the Palisades Fourth of July Parade, the ‘Fourth of July in the District Concert,’ and the National Park Service fireworks show on the National Mall.

City Administrator Kevin Donahue was joined by the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah, Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Ashan Benedict, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly, DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Rodriguez, and United States Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger to discuss the District’s commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable holiday for District residents and visitors.

“As the District prepares to welcome thousands of visitors celebrating Independence Day, we want everyone to be aware of the safety measures we are undertaking and to be mindful of roadway closures, public transit schedules, and hot weather emergency alerts,” said City Administrator Kevin Donahue. “We want everyone to enjoy a safe and fun holiday and we all have a role to play in making that happen.”

District Government will implement multi-agency community outreach and engagement efforts on July 3 and July 4. Mayor Muriel Bowser is activating Safety Go Teams to support existing cookouts/events in the community. Safety Go Teams will be deployed in 28 locations across the city and focus on minimizing the number of reported firework related incidents, gun violence, and criminal activity in hotspot neighborhoods.

“We appreciate the efforts of District employees and our federal partners working to ensure residents and visitors enjoy the many activities and events in our city during the holiday weekend,” said Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah. “The deployment of Safety Go Teams will provide additional presence in nearly 30 neighborhoods to help reduce firework-related incidents, gun violence, and crime.”

As part of the District’s regional collaboration to support a safe holiday, coordinate resources, and manage communications across jurisdictional boundaries, the Bowser Administration will activate the District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center on July 4. Residents are also encouraged to go to alert.dc.gov to sign up to receive real-time updates on traffic, weather, and public safety and to follow @AlertDC on Twitter.

“With large crowds anticipated and the possibility for extreme heat on the Fourth, it’s critical for residents and visitors to stay informed and be aware of what is going on around them,” said Director Dr. Christopher Rodriguez. “We encourage all residents and visitors to sign up for AlertDC to receive real-time updates from District officials on traffic, weather, and public safety.”

“During this Independence Day holiday, please leave the fireworks to the professionals and refrain from using illegal fireworks which can cause severe injuries and death,” said DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly. “Fireworks that move, explode, or fly are illegal in the District of Columbia. DC’s Bravest also urge you to monitor the weather for the possibility of extreme weather. Please make sure you and your family hydrate properly, wear light weight and loose clothing, know the signs of heat-related illness, and know where to find shelter. Together, we will have a safe and happy July Fourth.”

While there are no known threats targeting the District, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) will increase the deployment of officers to ensure that events throughout the city and around the National Mall are safe for all residents and visitors. MPD will coordinate with federal partners to share information, monitor any potential threats, and work with federal law enforcement agencies and surrounding jurisdictions to manage road closures, waterway restrictions, and traffic mitigation.

“MPD is focused on keeping everyone safe across the city as we celebrate our nation’s Independence Day,” said Metropolitan Police Department’s Interim Chief of Police Ashan Benedict. “While we encourage everyone to enjoy the holiday, partake in the celebrations, and have fun, we remind everyone to make sure they are being safe by not getting behind the wheel if they are under the influence, being aware of their surroundings, and reporting suspicious activity.”

Residents are encouraged to sign up for Fourth of July text updates on public safety impacts, road closures, weather alerts, and more by texting JULY4DC to 888-777.

Safety Tips

Residents should practice the following safety tips during the Fourth of July holiday:

Cooking Safety Tips:

Prevent fires by keeping your oven and stove top clean of grease and dust

Double check everything is off when you finish

Never disable a smoke alarm while cooking

Never cook while sleepy, drinking alcohol, taking medication that makes you drowsy

Never leave a stovetop or barbeque grill while cooking.

Fireworks Safety Tips:

Do not use illegal fireworks.

Never allow children to handle fireworks.

Always read and follow label directions.

Only ignite fireworks outdoors.

Always have water or sand nearby to extinguish fireworks after use.

Never experiment or attempt to make fireworks.

Light fireworks one item at a time.

Never relight malfunctioning of dud fireworks.

Store fireworks out of the reach of children.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Never throw fireworks at another person.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Stand at least 15 feet from burning cones and fountains.

Do not light fireworks near combustibles, such as gasoline, newspapers, etc.

Do not ignite fireworks that have been wet and then dried.

Do not light fireworks at any place other than the fuse.

Only use items that have the label clearly listing the manufacturer’s name, address, and warnings.

Cooling Centers:

District cooling centers that are traditionally closed on Federal Holidays will remain open on Tuesday, July 4, to provide respite to those in need. To find a cooling center nearest to you or for more information about preventative resources for the hot weather emergency, visit heat.dc.gov. If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, please call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

Street Closures

There are extensive street closures for the Fourth of July Celebration and other events in the city which will require extensive street closures that motorists should take into consideration. You can find an interactive map of all street closures by clicking here.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the National Independence Day Parade from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

20th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 19th to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive Bridge

Parkway Drive NW from Ohio Drive, SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW (Zone 5850)

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 17th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be closed for the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks show from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

Inbound Case Bridge ramp to 12th Street tunnel

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW

13th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

14th Street Bridge Inbound, SW (ALL Traffic will remain on E/B I-395)

14th Street Bridge (HOV) Inbound, SW (ALL Traffic will remain on E/B I-395)

14th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Memorial Bridge

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue, NW to 24th Street, NW

Maine Avenue from I-395 W/B to Independence Avenue, SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exits to Independence Avenue and E Street, NW

TR Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue, NW

TR Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive, NW

E/B E Street Expressway ramp to E Street, NW

E Street Expressway ramp from the TR Bridge

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Southbound Rock Creek Parkway will be closed at Virginia Avenue, NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to the Ohio Drive Bridge

Parkway Drive from Ohio Drive to the Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive, SW

The following streets will be closed for the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks show from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Washington Circle, NW – no southbound traffic

3rd Street from D Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Other Independence Day Event Road Closures Around the District

In addition to events on the National Mall, motorists should expect heavy traffic and delays around other Fourth of July activities taking place in the city:

The Washington Nationals will host the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park at 1500 South Capitol Street, SE. The baseball game will start at 11:05 a.m.

The Palisades Citizens Association will host their annual Palisades Parade at 11:00 a.m.

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Palisades Parade from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

MacArthur Boulevard from Whitehaven Parkway to Edmunds Place, NW

The following street will be closed for the Palisades Parade from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

MacArthur Boulevard from Whitehaven Parkway to Arizona Avenue, NW

Edmunds Place from Sherier Place to MacArthur Boulevard, NW

Sherier Place from Edmunds Place to Dana Place, NW

The Capitol Hill Parade will take place at 10:00 a.m.

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Capitol Hill Parade from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

· 8th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SE

· D Street from 7th Street to 8th Street, SE

The following street will be closed for the Capitol Hill Parade from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

· 8th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SE

· D Street from 7th Street to 8th Street, SE

The 3rd Street Tunnel will remain open for travel into and out of the city.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of these events and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated. As always, do not drink and drive.

Motorists are reminded that stopping or standing is prohibited on any city streets or roadways to observe the fireworks. Motorists shall expect to be ticketed and/or towed if found in violation.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

Please visit www.wmata.com for alternative public transportation options into and out of the city, as well as any metro closures.

Please visit home.nps.gov/subjects/nationalmall4th/closures.htm for additional information from National Park Service.

Watercraft Restrictions

The following watercraft restrictions will be in place on the Potomac River from approximately 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 until Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.:

There will be a designated anchorage zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (West Potomac Park shore side); this zone will be just north of the 14th Street Bridge complex to south of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. Anchoring will be allowed until 9:00 am on July 5, 2023.

There will be a watercraft safety zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (Washington, DC side); this zone will be just north of the entrance to the 14th St Bridge Complex to just north of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. This means no boating, no anchoring.

Watercraft will be allowed to anchor outside of the channel north of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and south of the 14th Street Bridge.

There may be intermittent travel restrictions between the 14th Street Bridge and the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge between the hours of 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.