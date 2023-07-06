Mayor Bowser to Lead Public Safety Walk and Media Availability
(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, July 6 at 2 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau at the Metropolitan Police Department Leslie Parsons, District officials, and community leaders to conduct a public safety walk in the Ward 5 community. During the walk, the Mayor will highlight the increased award for gun tips and speak with residents and business owners about their concerns.
The walk will begin with a media avail at Phelps High School and continue through 19th Street NE and Benning Road.
WHEN:
Thursday, July 6 at 2 pm
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Leslie Parsons, Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau at the Metropolitan Police Department
District Officials
WHERE:
Phelps High School
704 26th Street NE
*Closest Metro Station: Stadium-Armory Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Oklahoma Ave & D Street NE*
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.
