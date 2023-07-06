Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Lead Public Safety Walk and Media Availability

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, July 6 at 2 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau at the Metropolitan Police Department Leslie Parsons, District officials, and community leaders to conduct a public safety walk in the Ward 5 community. During the walk, the Mayor will highlight the increased award for gun tips and speak with residents and business owners about their concerns. 

The walk will begin with a media avail at Phelps High School and continue through 19th Street NE and Benning Road. 
 
WHEN: 
Thursday, July 6 at 2 pm  
 
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser 
Leslie Parsons, Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau at the Metropolitan Police Department 
District Officials 
 
WHERE:
Phelps High School
704 26th Street NE
*Closest Metro Station: Stadium-Armory Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Oklahoma Ave & D Street NE*
 
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].  
 
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.     
 

Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

