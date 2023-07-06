Mayor Bowser Activates Hot Weather Emergency for Wednesday, July 5 – Saturday, July 8

(Washington, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a Hot Weather Emergency on Wednesday, July 5 through Saturday, July 8, when heat indexes are expected to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for four consecutive days.

When the forecasted heat index is 95 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for at least four consecutive days, the District Government, through the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), activates a hot weather emergency and stands up cooling centers for residents seeking relief from the heat.

During a Hot Weather Emergency activation, residents are urged to stay cool, check on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors, and to call the shelter hotline for unsheltered residents in need of free transportation to a cooling center.

Cooling Centers:

While some cooling centers will open specifically during the hot weather emergency, many of the District’s cooling centers will be available during their regular business hours. To find a cooling center nearest to you or for more information about preventative resources for the hot weather emergency, visit heat.dc.gov. If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, please call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

The Downtown Day Center at 1313 New York Avenue NW is open for individuals experiencing homelessness on Wednesday, July 5 - Friday, July 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, July 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Services include restrooms, bottled water and snacks, and no appointment is necessary.

For more information about services provided during a heat emergency, please visit heat.dc.gov or call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311.

Extreme Heat Safety Precautions:

Help protect yourself and others from extreme hot weather by:

Staying indoors when possible: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

Checking in on your neighbors: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Drinking plenty of fluids: increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

Keeping pets indoors: walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wearing appropriate clothing and sunscreen: pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide brimmed hats. Using a SPF 15 or higher sunscreen is best.

Low-Barrier Shelters:

Low-barrier shelters for individuals operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours.

Men

801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

Blair House at 635 I Street NE

Emery Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

Women

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women – DC General Building 9 at 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW

Saint Josephine Bakhita at 6010 Georgia Avenue NW

LGTBQ+

LGBTQ+ Adult Low-Barrier Shelter at 400 50th Street SE

Families seeking emergency shelter may call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311 at any time.

Spray Parks and Pools:

DPR Spray Parks are open daily, from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., through Labor Day. A comprehensive list of all of the DPR’s 33 Spray Parks can be found at dpr.dc.gov/sprayparks. DPR’s 22 outdoor pools are open six days a week, operating on individual schedules available at dpr.dc.gov/outdoorpools. Nine of DPR's indoor pools are also open with at least one available every day of the week; individual schedules are available at dpr.dc.gov/page/indoor-pools.

Fire Hydrant Safety:

Residents are reminded that the unauthorized use of fire hydrants is unlawful, dangerous, and damaging. To report a fire hydrant that has been tampered with, please call 311.

Air Quality:

In addition to high temperatures, the District continues to monitor the effects of the Canadian wildfires on DC’s air quality. Residents can track local air quality reports and the US Air Quality Index at airnow.gov.

Refer to the graphic below to see how the Air Quality Index levels compare, and find more information HERE.

Source: airnow.gov