Arash Law Secures $41,950,000 on Behalf of Victims of San Jacinto Walmart Baseball Bat Attack

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arash Law, led by attorney Arash Khorsandi, Esq. and Brian G. Beecher, Esq., is pleased to announce that the firm has secured a verdict of nearly $42 million on behalf of a client that was the victim of a horrific baseball bat attack in a San Jacinto Walmart.

This verdict reflects months of hard work by the Arash Law team in order to ensure that justice was served and that the plaintiffs obtained the compensation they deserved under California law.

The case arose from an attack that took place when a homeless man used an unsecured baseball bat in the Walmart store to attack a husband and wife who were shopping nearby. The jury found that Walmart was 50 percent liable for the attack, and the amount of the judgment against the company exceeded $30,000,000.

Arash Law attorney Brian G. Beecher represented the plaintiffs at trial, which lasted more than two months. According to Beecher, "Walmart will need to start securing baseball bats in its stores, as this type of attack was foreseeable and may occur again in the future."

(CASE NO. R1C1904598)