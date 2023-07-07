COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES ANNOUNCES $100,000 MATCHING GRANT CHALLENGE MET

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties President & CEO Danita DeHaney, Shawn Donnelley, and Former Board Chair Julie Fisher Cummings

Match Challenge Has Secured Funds for NAMI of PBC, Mental Health America of PBC, Autism Project of Palm Beach County, Inc., and New Community Mental Health Fund

My mother has fought to make mental health treatment available for everyone in our community for more than five decades and I’m proud to continue her work through this match challenge.” — Shawn Donnelley