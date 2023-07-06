GALESBURG - The 2023 Sandburg Songbag concert series continues July 9 with Carol Jean and Jera at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.





Country and bluegrass combined with rock, pop and blues is what visitors will get with Carol Jean and Jera. Musicians since the age of 5, Carol Jean Trulson and Jera Faraipanahi-Scott are multi-instrumentalists. Combining Carol Jean's background in country and bluegrass with Jera's roots in rock and pop give the talented duo a sound all their own.





The July 9 Sandburg Songbag performance starts at 2 p.m. in the Sandburg site's barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg. There will be a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is appreciated to help offset the cost of the performance.





The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Songbag concerts are also funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a donor-advised fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation.





Additional upcoming performances include:

Aug. 13: Heavy Americana/pop-folk duo Devin and Scott E.

Sept. 10: Country/folk musician Tom Irwin

Oct. 8: Folk musician Mark Dvorak

Nov. 12: Folk, rock and oldies artists Dance Hall Doves

Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs. The concert series takes its name from Sandburg's 1927 book "The American Songbag." The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site, operated by IDNR, includes the birth home of the famed poet and biographer. For more information, visit www.sandburg.org



