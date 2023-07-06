FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, March 29, 2023





AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows released the below statement following the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee bipartisan 7-1 vote today to defeat LD 1038, a bill that would repeal Maine’s Ranked Choice Voting law.

“Mainers have shown over and over that they support the use of Ranked Choice Voting in our elections. They appreciate the ability to vote with their hearts, rather than their fears. This issue has been settled, and I’m glad to see the Committee vote reflect that today.

“We rank things every day to make our choices – what kind of cereal to buy at the grocery store, which movie to watch, or what hike to go on with our friends. It’s common sense that we be able to do that with our votes as well.”

###



