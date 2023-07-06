FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

AUGUSTA — Changes to Maine notarial law are now in effect under a 2022 law which establishes a separate office of marriage officiant and allows for remote and electronic notarization.

Mainers wishing to officiate weddings will be able to simply obtain a Marriage Officiant license, rather than needing to become a Notary Public. Notaries Public who wish to continue officiating marriages will be able to get a Marriage Officiant license at no additional cost. Attorneys admitted to the Maine Bar are also permitted to solemnize marriages and perform notarial acts.

“Maine is a popular wedding destination, and this new law simplifies the process for being able to officiate civil weddings. Mainers who want to officiate weddings can apply for a simple, cheaper officiant license, and Mainers who work in industries require notarizing documents can focus on notarial duties if they so choose,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, whose Department oversees the Division of Corporations, UCC and Commissions. “The new law expands choices for our customers, allowing people to be able to pick exactly which commission they want.”

All notaries public with an active notary public commission who are residents of Maine will automatically be issued a separate marriage officiant license if the notary has not declined (opted out) to be licensed as a marriage officiant by July 1, 2023.

A notary public who declines and later wishes to become authorized to solemnize marriages must file a separate application for a marriage officiant license.

If a notary public failed to opt out and receives a marriage officiant license from the Secretary of State, the marriage officiant licensee may surrender the license by logging into Total Notary Solutions and selecting “opt out” of the marriage officiant license or by submitting written notice to the Secretary of State. Once the written surrender of license has been submitted, the marriage officiant license is no longer valid. Upon submission of the written notice, the licensee must return their license certificate to the Secretary of State.

Anyone wishing to become a Marriage Officiant should go to https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/notary/marriage/marriageofficiant.html and anyone wishing to become a Notary Public should go to https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/notary/notaries.html to learn more.

Before a notarial officer can perform a remote notarization or a notarial act with respect to an electronic document or using an electronic signature, the notarial officer must complete and submit the “Notice to Perform Electronic and/or Remote Online Notarizations” form to the Secretary of State and must receive approval by the Secretary of State. The form is available on the Secretary of State’s website.

