Barkley HQ Acquisition Points to Promising Future for the Company
MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Sorbara founded Barkley HQ with the goal of helping pet groomers increase efficiency and productivity in their service businesses. By providing easy-to-use software solutions for managing and optimizing business operations, Barkley HQ empowers pet groomers with the necessary tools to deliver superior client experiences while increasing growth and profitability. Some of Barkley HQ’s core software features include a digital calendar, CRM, online bookings, point-of-sale, marketing automation, and more.
Under David Sorbara’s leadership, the bootstrapped company quickly grew and became a market leader and innovator in the pet industry.
Why Sorbara Decided to Sell
“The acquisition of Barkley HQ is a great win for our customers and for the pet industry as a whole,” commented David Sorbara, former president of Barkley HQ.
"I have spent the last 5 years successfully building my business and establishing Barkley HQ as a market leader and innovator in the pet industry. I am very happy with what I have accomplished. To continue with the success, I have been looking for various ways to take this business to the next level. This acquisition is the answer I was looking for. I am extremely confident in the new owner and his team and very excited to see where they take Barkley HQ. This is a big win for everyone involved.” - David Sorbara
The Acquisition of Barkley HQ
At first, Sorbara listed his business for sale on marketplace platforms in an effort to sell it on his own. He received offers, but all of them involved heavy seller financing, which was not appealing. Sorbara knew he could do better, so he connected with Chris Wozniak from Quiet Light Brokerage.
Fortunately, Wozniak was able to draw from years of experience as an M&A Advisor to understand precisely how Barkley HQ would stack up in the marketplace. By comparing Barkley HQ to similar SaaS deals, Wozniak provided a comprehensive valuation that reflected the current market environment. And like all Quiet Light valuations, Wozniak simply provided his open and honest appraisal of David’s business, with no strings attached and zero pressure to sell. Agreeing with the valuation, Sorbara quickly decided to move forward as Wozniak’s client.
When going to market, a few key strengths of Barkley HQ included:
A proven business model: high customer satisfaction and low churn rate
Strong growth trends: 18%–19% year-over-year growth
Massive market opportunity: over 300,000 pet grooming businesses in the US
Opportunity to grow business in different niches
Additionally, Chris Wozniak provided direct access to a wide pool of highly qualified buyers, which led to several strong offers. Sorbara succeeded in reaching and exceeding his exit goals, thanks in large part to the fact that Wozniak had several very strong buyers, one of which closed on the business two weeks after signing an LOI.
The Future Looks Promising for Barkley HQ
Barkley HQ was acquired by a seasoned marketer and entrepreneur. With several impressive successes to his name, the new owner sees a clear path forward to scaling the young software company.
During negotiations, the buyer laid out a detailed growth strategy that impressed both Wozniak and Sorbara. Now, the new owner intends to apply his diverse digital marketing skill set to multiply the business’s revenues and profits, especially through Google Ads and SEO marketing. With a proven business model and a massive addressable market, all parties agree that the sky's the limit.
The acquisition of Barkley HQ reflects the life-changing power of aligning two parties’ complementary goals. When the right buyer and seller come together with the help of a skilled M&A Advisor, everyone wins.
Quiet Light is a mid-market ($250K–$50M sale price) leader that helps entrepreneurs buy, value, and sell online businesses. They are an entrepreneur-led organization committed to providing relentlessly honest information to help entrepreneurs make informed business decisions.
Quiet Light welcomes business owners to request a free, no-obligation valuation. In addition to discovering how much your business is worth, the valuation process helps you identify where your greatest opportunities lie. Even if you don’t intend to sell today, you will walk away with actionable insights to accelerate growth and maximize the value of your online business.
Quiet Light is a mid-market ($250K–$50M sale price) leader that helps entrepreneurs buy, value, and sell online businesses. They are an entrepreneur-led organization committed to providing relentlessly honest information to help entrepreneurs make informed business decisions.
Quiet Light welcomes business owners to request a free, no-obligation valuation. In addition to discovering how much your business is worth, the valuation process helps you identify where your greatest opportunities lie. Even if you don’t intend to sell today, you will walk away with actionable insights to accelerate growth and maximize the value of your online business.
