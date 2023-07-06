Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,802 in the last 365 days.

2023 Wildlife Conservation Raffle to Feature Ford Truck, Boat, Travel Trailer, Hunts, and More

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) has put together 10 outstanding prize packages for the 2023 Wildlife Conservation Raffle including a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership, an Oliver Travel Trailer valued at $89,000, and a fishing package featuring a Tracker Pro Team 175TF.

Other packages include an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone; archery deer hunts on Presidents Island; turkey hunting package; waterfowl hunting package on historic Reelfoot Lake, an Outdoor Adventure package featuring a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoor gift card, a Best of the West long-range shooting package, and a Heritage package which includes a Tennessee Henry rifle and four lifetime sportsman licenses.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 and are on sale now through Sunday, Aug 20. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly here.

Ten winning ticket numbers will be drawn on Aug. 22. The lucky winners will get to select their prize in the order that they are drawn. All winners will be announced live at the August 25 meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at Pickwick Landing State Park. The announcement will also be live streamed on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Anyone who purchased a ticket will be notified of the live stream by email.

Proceeds from the raffle fund important conservation projects like public land acquisition and habitat management. TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of the TWRA and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts. 

---TWRA---

See details, packages for 2023 Tennessee Conservation Raffle

Purchase 2023 Tennessee Conservation Raffle Tickets

You just read:

2023 Wildlife Conservation Raffle to Feature Ford Truck, Boat, Travel Trailer, Hunts, and More

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more