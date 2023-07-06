LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of LPL Financial LLC, announced today it will report second quarter financial results after the market closes on July 27. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call will be accessible at investor.lpl.com/events, with a replay available until August 17.

