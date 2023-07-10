VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in OpsCanvas to Support a Transformation in Cloud Software Deployments

OpsCanvas is positioned to deliver cost savings and efficiency to the underserved market of SMB organizations worldwide that deploy software to the cloud

Making cloud deployments efficient and standardized is a necessity for software innovation and business growth for SMB’s and enterprises alike.” — Brian Kathman, CEO, OpsCanvas

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in OpsCanvas. Based in Alexandria, Va., OpsCanvas centralizes software deployment operations into an intuitive, visual user interface that simplifies the complexities of modern cloud deployments. This VIPC investment will be used to help finalize the development and launch of OpsCanvas globally this summer.

The OpsCanvas Deployment as a Service platform streamlines cloud deployment for startups and established enterprises, eliminating the need for expensive resources or specialized technical knowledge. OpsCanvas aims to solve the challenge of complex software deployments and provide an intuitive graphical interface that anyone on a development team can use to greatly simplify the process of setting up deployments to any of the major cloud providers.

“The complexity of the cloud is growing rapidly, which means software deployments are only getting more time-consuming and error prone. Making cloud deployments efficient and standardized is a necessity for software innovation and business growth for SMB’s and enterprises alike,” said Brian Kathman, CEO, OpsCanvas. “In addition, the DevOps engineers who perform this work are becoming more expensive and harder to find. OpsCanvas is working to improve operational efficiency and reduce reliance on scarce and expensive specialist by significantly simplifying the cloud native deployment process, allowing teams to focus more on their core business.”

“OpsCanvas differentiates itself by offering a unique point-of-view on the cloud deployment process punctuated by its patent-pending, visual interface to manage cloud software deployments,” says Jennifer O’Daniel, Senior Investment Director, VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners. “The OpsCanvas founders have first-hand experience with the problems associated with managing and deploying cloud-based software, the ones that IT departments and software teams face every day. As a result, OpsCanvas will make a difference in the market by relieving engineers from the untenable internal expectation of being an expert in DevOps processes, security, and tooling.”

VIPC's investment draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury Department State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program.

About OpsCanvas

OpsCanvas is centralizing the cloud deployment process into a single, intuitive user interface that simplifies the complexities of modern cloud operations. Their visual, Draw & Deploy™ interface speeds up the deployment of software to the cloud for software engineering teams. Those interested can join the wait list of apply to join the Beta program at www.opscanvas.com.

About Virginia Venture Partners Virginia Venture Partners is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $41.8 million in capital across more than 275 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.