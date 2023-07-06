Join MDC online July 26 for Strange-but-True Wild Webcast on weird wildlife

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Did you know that armadillos can float to swim across rivers or sink and walk along the bottom? Did you know that opossums are immune to snake venom? Did you know that some bugs live underground for 17 years?

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites everyone to learn more about these and other strange-but-true facts about native animals and plants by joining its online Strange-but-True Wild Webcast on Wednesday, July 26, from noon to 1 p.m.

Register in advance for the MDC Strange-but-True Wild Webcast at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/r0a87e4069626736daec54db1260837dc and then join the webcast live at noon on July 26.

MDC Naturalist Sarah Easton from the Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City will share more fun facts about Missouri wildlife using the MDC book, Strange but True. Adapted from the pages of MDC’s award-winning children’s magazine Xplor, Strange but True is a 136-page, full-color book that offers more than 350 fun facts about Missouri wildlife at its strangest.

The Strange but True guidebook is available for purchase for $8.95 from the MDC Nature Shop online at mdcnatureshop.com or at MDC nature centers around the state. Get information on MDC nature centers at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/nature-centers.