Updated with Photos* Suspect Sought in Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses: 2500 Block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in the 2500 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:17 am, the suspects attempted to carjack the victim at the listed location. During the attempt, there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim and at least one of the suspects. As a result, the victim and a suspect both sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were located at local hospitals seeking treatment.

An additional suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Previously, on Sunday, June 18, 2023, a 20-year-old male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.