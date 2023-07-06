Department of Health issues Voluntary Recall Warning for Van’s Gluten-Free Original Waffles due to Undeclared Wheat Allergan

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Van’s International Foods of certain packages of frozen Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles because they may contain undeclared wheat.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Symptoms may include swelling, itching, or irritation of the mouth or throat; hives, itchy rash, or swelling of the skin; nasal congestion; headache; difficulty breathing; cramps, nausea, or vomiting; diarrhea; and/or anaphylaxis.

In addition to the symptoms listed above, symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat; severe drop in blood pressure; chest pain or tightness; rapid pulse; severe difficulty breathing; trouble swallowing; pale, blue skin color; and/or dizziness or fainting.

If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately call 911 or your local emergency number as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.

Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), no allergic reactions or illnesses related to the affected product have been reported to date.

The specific recalled product information and photographs are listed below:

Lot Code Expiration Date UPC #UW40193L 1/19/2024 0 89947 30206 4 Lot Code & Expiration Date UPC

All other Van’s International Foods products, and Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles with different UPC and lot codes, are not included in this recall.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, do not consume it, and either dispose of the product immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information, consumers can call Van’s Consumer Affairs at 1-800-323-7117 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CST or visit their website at https://www.vansfoods.com/about-vans/contact-us.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Michael Burke

Acting Environmental Health Program Manager

Food and Drug Branch

Hawai’i State Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Rosemarie Bernardo

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 808-286-4806