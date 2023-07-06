Schlegel & Schlegel Insurance Brokers Join World Insurance Associates

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Schlegel & Schlegel Insurance Brokers Inc. (“Schlegel & Schlegel”) of West Yarmouth, MA on July 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For over 40 years Schlegel & Schlegel has been providing home, auto and business insurance to customers in Massachusetts and Cape Cod.

“At Schlegel & Schlegel, we pride ourselves on quality, professionalism and integrity. We provide our customers with the coverage that best meets their personal or business needs,“ says Paul Schlegel, Owner, Schlegel & Schlegel. “We look forward to continuing to do so as part of World.”

“I’d like to welcome Schlegel & Schlegel to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “They are well known, especially in the Cape Cod area, and they understand the unique needs of Cape Cod residents and business owners. I know as part of World they will continue to be successful.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Sica Fletcher advised World on the transaction. The Law Office of Scott B. Rubin, P.C. provided legal counsel to Schlegel & Schlegel on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 195 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

