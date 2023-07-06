CFA Society New York Rings Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What:
CFA Society New York, the local Society of the CFA Institute, visited the Nasdaq in Times Square yesterday, July 5th. CFA Society New York has been a leading forum for the investment community since 1937. CFA Society New York’s mission is to serve the needs of all members and investment professionals and to educate the investing public.
In honor of the occasion, Thomas Brigandi, CFA, Chair of the Board of Directors of CFA Society New York, rang the Closing Bell.
Where: Nasdaq – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio
Webcast: A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell is available at:
Closing Bell Footage:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/q619ks8c3d4cb3d5omwxn/h?dl=0&rlkey=f1rzaoaktdjtgstxg1l8gdf03
When: April 5, 2023 - 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET
About CFA Society New York Veterans Roundtable
The CFA Society New York interest groups (18 in total) are communities of like-minded individuals who share professional interests, build networks, and exchange actionable ideas. One of these interest groups, the Veterans Roundtable, was founded by Lance Widner, Matthew Noll, Chris Mendez and current Chair of the Veterans Roundtable, Won Palisoul.
The Veterans Roundtable is dedicated to supporting prior military service members through professional networking and finance education. Their mission is to establish the foundations from which our military veteran members can achieve leading positions in the financial world. They promote CFA Society New York and CFA Institute programs, while also being highly active in NYC regional and national-level veteran clubs and affairs.
Part of what attracts future generations of leaders to the military service is robust support groups that empower access to the fullest range of post-military career options, including the highest levels of finance. For more information, please visit: www.cfany.org
About Nasdaq: Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions an career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com
CFA Society New York
Contact: James Skowrenski
Director of Marketing & Membership
1540 Broadway, Suite 1010
New York, NY 10036-2714
(646) 871-3421
JSkowrenski@cfany.org
www.cfany.org
james skowrenski
CFA Society New York, the local Society of the CFA Institute, visited the Nasdaq in Times Square yesterday, July 5th. CFA Society New York has been a leading forum for the investment community since 1937. CFA Society New York’s mission is to serve the needs of all members and investment professionals and to educate the investing public.
In honor of the occasion, Thomas Brigandi, CFA, Chair of the Board of Directors of CFA Society New York, rang the Closing Bell.
Where: Nasdaq – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio
Webcast: A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell is available at:
Closing Bell Footage:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/q619ks8c3d4cb3d5omwxn/h?dl=0&rlkey=f1rzaoaktdjtgstxg1l8gdf03
When: April 5, 2023 - 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET
About CFA Society New York Veterans Roundtable
The CFA Society New York interest groups (18 in total) are communities of like-minded individuals who share professional interests, build networks, and exchange actionable ideas. One of these interest groups, the Veterans Roundtable, was founded by Lance Widner, Matthew Noll, Chris Mendez and current Chair of the Veterans Roundtable, Won Palisoul.
The Veterans Roundtable is dedicated to supporting prior military service members through professional networking and finance education. Their mission is to establish the foundations from which our military veteran members can achieve leading positions in the financial world. They promote CFA Society New York and CFA Institute programs, while also being highly active in NYC regional and national-level veteran clubs and affairs.
Part of what attracts future generations of leaders to the military service is robust support groups that empower access to the fullest range of post-military career options, including the highest levels of finance. For more information, please visit: www.cfany.org
About Nasdaq: Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions an career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com
CFA Society New York
Contact: James Skowrenski
Director of Marketing & Membership
1540 Broadway, Suite 1010
New York, NY 10036-2714
(646) 871-3421
JSkowrenski@cfany.org
www.cfany.org
james skowrenski
CFA Society New York
+1 7034721905
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram