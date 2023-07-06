Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,679 in the last 365 days.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Investors who Acquired Shares of Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) in Exchange for Shares of Hub Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com), a nationally recognized law firm that focuses on protecting investors’ rights, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who received Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (“HUB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock in exchange for shares of Hub Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (“Legacy HUB”) in connection with the Legacy HUB’s merger (the “Merger”) with Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (“Mount Rainier”).  

The complaint filed brings one claim against the Company pursuant to Section 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 on behalf of persons who received HUB stock in the Merger.

Investors who acquired HUB securities as a result of the Merger may, not later than 60 days after the date on which the notice is published, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP encourages investors who acquired HUB securities as a result of the Merger to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

If you received shares of HUB common stock as a result of the Merger and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jack G. Fruchter or Michael J. Klein by email at JFruchter@aftlaw.com and MKlein@aftlaw.com, or telephone at (212) 279-5050. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com), is a law firm based in New York and maintaining an office in California with extensive experience in litigating on behalf of investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights or your interests, please contact:

Jack G. Fruchter, Esq.
Michael J. Klein, Esq.
Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP
450 Seventh Avenue, 38th Floor
New York, New York 10123
Tel: (212) 279-5050, Ext. 1601 or 1608
Fax: (212) 279-3655
Email: JFruchter@aftlaw.com
MKlein@aftlaw.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Investors who Acquired Shares of Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) in Exchange for Shares of Hub Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more