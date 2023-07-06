Paybotic Financial Joins Emerging Markets Coalition, Expanding Reach in Nonprofit Cannabis Industry Impact Group

Cannabis Payment Leader Partners with Industry Experts and Leaders in Emerging Markets to Impact Policy Change in Cannabis Financial Services

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 06, 2023 -- Paybotic Financial ("Paybotic" or "the Company"), a fintech innovator working in partnership with Regent Bank, Member FDIC, to provide financial services for cannabis operators who are too often locked out of mainstream banking, announced today its membership in Emerging Markets Coalition (EMC), a member-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit coalition. EMC is focused on advocacy, education and policy on behalf of cannabis financial services companies.



Paybotic Financial's membership in EMC will provide the Company with an invaluable platform to exchange and promote thought leadership, knowledge, best practices, and expertise with other industry leaders. By joining forces with EMC, Paybotic Financial aims to shape the future of financial services in this sector.

“We are thrilled to become a member of EMC and join forces with other like-minded financial services leaders dedicated to advancing the cannabis industry,” said Eveline Dang, Co-Founder of Paybotic Financial. "By leveraging the expertise and resources of EMC, we can better serve our clients and contribute to the continued growth and success of this dynamic sector."

EMC is led by the Executive Council, whose financial services companies serve 90% of US cannabis businesses and 85% of US financial institutions active in this industry. EMC's Advisory Council is composed of cannabis operators and experts in compliance, legal, and business - serving as a direct voice in the evolving needs and challenges of cannabis operators, and sharing insights necessary to navigate this complex regulatory landscape.

EMC is driving the normalization of financial services across the 3-legged stool: government, cannabis, and financial services. EMC’s fostering of collaboration and dialogue among these, drives a broader menu of more widely available compliant financial services. EMC also spotlights the top companies in payments, banking, insurance, retirement, investing, and lending.

“EMC is delighted to welcome Paybotic Financial to this table of industry innovators in setting a high bar for compliant financial services,” said Kirsten Trusko, Co-Founder and CEO of EMC. “I’m especially excited to welcome Eveline Dang, to the EMC Executive Council, as a seasoned leader in this fast-growing market for financial services!”

Paybotic Financial offers cannabis operators the ability to obtain FDIC-insured checking accounts, electronic payments, and mobile and online access. By partnering with Regent Bank, Member FDIC, Paybotic Financial ensures secure and compliant financial services, addressing the banking challenges faced by cannabis businesses that are locked out of mainstream banking. Cannabis companies, including ancillary businesses, who are eager to take control of their financial services with the Paybotic Financial ecosystem are invited to apply for the beta program by visiting www.payboticfinancial.com.

About Paybotic Financial

Paybotic Financial is the leading provider of digital commercial finance solutions specifically designed for cannabis-related businesses and its customers. Our innovative financial ecosystem enables and empowers cannabis and cannabis related-businesses to transact securely and compliantly, through a strategic partnership with Regent Bank, Member FDIC. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Paybotic Financial was founded in 2022 by a team of leading fintech, compliance, and payment systems experts and premiere cannabis industry payments professionals. Paybotic Financial delivers creative embedded financial solutions for cannabis and cannabis-related businesses to increase revenue, reduce costs and streamline transaction processing. To get started, visit PayboticFinancial.com and follow Paybotic Financial on LinkedIn for important updates.