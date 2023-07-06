Leidos establishing new South Carolina operation in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Leidos, a Fortune 500 science and technology leader, today announced plans to establish a new South Carolina operation in Charleston County. The company’s $31.7 million investment will create up to 170 new jobs over time.

The new facility will serve as a Manufacturing Center of Excellence for Leidos’ Security Enterprise Solutions (SES) operation. It will produce security systems for screening checked baggage, cargo and passengers. This new facility will enable the company to bring more manufacturing in-house, providing Leidos with greater control of its operations by reducing dependencies on external entities.

Leidos’ SES offers a suite of fully automated and integrated solutions for aviation, shipping ports, border crossings and critical infrastructure customers worldwide. The operation’s comprehensive security detection portfolio has more than 30,000 products deployed across 129 countries.

Leidos will lease a new 150,000-square-foot facility located in the Ladson Industrial Park in North Charleston. This new space will help bolster the company’s critical capacity to support its growing customer base while optimizing manufacturing efficiency, quality and safety through the application of best-in-class manufacturing processes.

Operations are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024; individuals interested in joining the Leidos team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

"We are thrilled to announce our new manufacturing facility in South Carolina. This expansion represents an exciting milestone for Leidos as we embark on a new chapter in our commitment to deliver cutting-edge security systems. By establishing this facility, we aim not only to provide top-tier solutions, but also to contribute to the local community by creating job opportunities. We are dedicated to fostering economic growth and are eager to collaborate with the talented workforce in South Carolina to build a safer and more secure future together." -Leidos Civil Group President Jim Moos

“We are fortunate to have Leidos in the South Carolina business community. Charleston County’s strong workforce and infrastructure will provide an environment for Leidos to prosper for years to come. Congratulations to Leidos on their success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to welcome new operations of this global company – one that works to advance our security on the shoreline and our supply chain – to the Charleston County community. Leidos’ growth will strengthen South Carolina’s economy, and we look forward to the resulting opportunities.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The establishment of Leidos' manufacturing center will not only create up to 170 new jobs but also solidify Charleston County's position as a thriving hub for technological innovation. We congratulate Leidos on this momentous achievement and express gratitude for their confidence in our community.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

“Leidos coming to the Charleston region brings tremendous opportunities for economic prosperity with its Fortune 500 expertise, global footprint and vision for innovative solutions in the defense industry. Security products manufactured right here in the region by our people will help keep our country safer against outside threats.” -Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chairman and President and Chief Executive Officer of Berkeley Electric Cooperative Mike Fuller

