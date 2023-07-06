Cannabis Crop Insurance Market: Rise in Stringent Government Regulations Across the Economies| 2023

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crop insurance for cannabis is highly recommended to avoid significant financial loss if your crops are destroyed. Without a reliable insurance policy, the loss of crops is devastating for businesses in the cannabis industry (especially cannabis growers). Moreover, cannabis crops are extremely valuable and take months to grow and harvest properly. It could be disastrous for the business if something happened to part or all of the cannabis crops. Cannabis crop insurance shields from financial consequences of a crop failure. Cannabis crop coverage will indemnify for adverse events that apply to a loss of crop growing indoors only. Therefore, the surge in demand for cannabis crop insurance is expected to boost the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

An increase in value-added services provided by the insurance firms to their customers and the rise in stringent government regulations across the economies are driving the growth of the market. In addition, the expansion of the cannabis crop insurance product line is expected to fuel the growth of the economy. However, a lack of awareness of cannabis crop insurance across many emerging economies might limit the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the cannabis crop insurance market growth in the upcoming years.

The global cannabis crop insurance market trends are as follows:

Increase in Value-Added Services Provided by the Insurance Firms to Their Customers:

In developing economies, insurers are given opportunities to expand their business by bolstering the cannabis crop insurance policies. Furthermore, insurance companies that provide value-added services by implementing technologies and forming partnerships contribute to the market's growth. Satellites, drones, the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), mobile applications, and other web-based platforms are examples of sources of services through which clients receive value-added services such as risk control and claims management. These factors, therefore, are expected to drive the growth of the cannabis crop insurance market size during the forecast period.

Rise in Stringent Government Regulations Across the Economies:

The government aids crop growth and development. Increased government support to protect the cannabis crop sellers from fluctuations in revenues, prices, and yields is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, with this subsidized funding, insureds can obtain cannabis crop insurance coverage with more and customized options. As farming is a major source of revenue for many countries, the government has taken several steps to ensure that the farm sector is well-equipped and knowledgeable about the various types of insurance that may be available. Therefore, due to government initiatives, the cannabis crop insurance market share has grown and is expected to expand during the forecasted period.

Aspects Details

By Coverage

Living Plant Material

Harvested Plant Material

Finished Stock

By Application

Lightning

Theft

Fire

Explosions

Hail or Windstorms

Vandalism

Smoke

Leakage from Automatic Automated Fire Safety Systems

Plumbing Accidental Discharges

Water Damage from Air Conditioning & Heating Devices

By Type

Product Liability Insurance

Business Income Insurance

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players Chubb, PICC, American International Group Inc., Tokio Marine HCC, QBE Insurance Group Limited, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, Zurich, Sompo International Holdings Limited, American Financial Group Inc.

