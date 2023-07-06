GLG Celebrates Opening of Malaysia Office as it Accelerates APAC Expansion

The world’s insight network commemorated the opening of its newest office in Kuala Lumpur with a ribbon cutting ceremony in the company of local clients and experts

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; July 6, 2023 – GLG, the world’s insight network, held a ribbon cutting ceremony with clients and Network Members to celebrate the official opening of its new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The office will support GLG’s growing, multilingual team in the city and accelerate GLG’s continued growth across the APAC region.

The celebration included speeches from Head of GLG APAC Rama Adaikalavan, Head of GLG South APAC David Anderson, and GLG Network Member Amerul Muner Mohammad, former CEO of the Electoral Reform Committee in the Malaysia Prime Minister’s Department and former Head of Secretariat at the Malaysia Institute of Integrity’s National Consultative Committee on Political Funding.

“As we celebrate GLG’s 25th anniversary this year, we’re thrilled to open our newest office alongside our clients and Network Members in Kuala Lumpur,” said GLG CEO Gemma Postlethwaite. “We have ambitious goals for the role Malaysia will play in GLG’s continued expansion and success – both in APAC, where we now have 11 offices, and globally.”

“The ribbon cutting ceremony was a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the deep partnerships we’ve built with our clients and Network Members over the years – and to discuss how the motivated, growing GLG Malaysia team will help support them with even closer service,” said Head of GLG APAC Rama Adaikalavan. “We’re committed to this team, this city, and the entire APAC region – and we’re excited to continue scaling GLG’s impact.”

“GLG’s presence in Kuala Lumpur reaffirms the business community’s confidence in Malaysia,” said Amerul Muner Mohammad, GLG Network Member. “GLG’s unique approach of providing access to subject matter experts to gain specialized, real-time insights will provide significant value-add to business in Malaysia and across the APAC region.”

GLG opened its Malaysia office amid its continued expansion in the APAC region, including the opening of a new Shanghai location last month, which nearly doubles the size of the company’s previous space in the city, with capacity for more than 150 GLGers. GLG now has 11 offices across Greater China, Singapore, India, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Malaysia.

About GLG

GLG is the world’s insight network. We connect decision makers to the right experts so they can act with the confidence that comes from true clarity and have what it takes to get ahead. Our network of experts is the world’s largest and most varied source of first-hand expertise, and we recruit hundreds of new experts every day. We bring the power of insight to every great professional decision. Visit GLGinsights.com.