Rapha Clinic of West Georgia named Recipient of Southwire Grant

West GA faith-based health and dental clinic receives $7,500 grant for Better Health Program

TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7,500 grant from Southwire. This funding will be used to support Rapha Clinic’s new Better Health Program which will aid patients with diabetes and hypertension and provide vaccines for: flu shots, pneumonia shots, covid tests, strep test and flu tests.

Southwire is focused on supporting initiatives relating to human/community/social services, such as programs that serve underprivileged community members, youth programs, awareness for charitable causes, arts and culture, economic development, etc. Southwire’s goal is to align all charitable giving with their sustainability tenets which are centered around Growing Green, Living Well, Giving Back, Doing Right and Building Worth. In general, organizations that Southwire supports benefit areas where Southwire team members live and work.

“The Rapha Clinic is dedicated to providing health and dental care to our patients who are struggling in the midst of economic pressures. This grant will allow us to provide comprehensive care for our patients suffering with diabetes and hypertension and provide necessary flu shots,” said Dr. William Calhoun, DMD and Dental Director of the Rapha Clinic. “We want to sincerely thank Southwire for their incredible support.”

To learn more about Southwire visit https://www.southwire.com/sustainability/charitable-giving.

To learn more about the Rapha Clinic visit www.raphaclinic.org or to schedule an interview with Patrick Calvillo, contact Minah Thomas (717) 253-6433.

