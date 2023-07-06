Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Global Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of ~6% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The growing frequency of chronic diseases such as asthma, arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others is driving up demand for anti-inflammatory drugs. Furthermore, increasing research on anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF), interleukins, Janus kinase inhibitors, anti-inflammatory biologics, immune selective anti-inflammatory derivatives (ImSAIDs), and others, as well as the rising prevalence of auto-immune diseases, increased focus on developing biosimilars, and increased drug launches and approvals globally, are all contributing to the overall growth of the anti-inflammatory drugs market.

July 06, 2023

DelveInsight’s Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading anti-inflammatory drugs companies’ market shares, challenges, anti-inflammatory drugs market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market anti-inflammatory drugs companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global anti-inflammatory drugs market during the forecast period.

Notable anti-inflammatory drugs companies such as Amgen Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Medical Device Business Services, Inc., Novartis AG, GSK plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., Lilly., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Biogen, Aurobindo Pharma, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sanofi, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Heron Therapeutics, Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the anti-inflammatory drugs market.

In August 2022, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd received approval from the US health regulator for generic naproxen sodium soft gel capsules, used to treat pain or inflammation.

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Overview

An anti-inflammatory therapeutic is a medicine that relieves acute and chronic pain as well as inflammation (redness, swelling, and pain). Anti-inflammatory drugs prevent the body from producing molecules that cause inflammation. They are used to treat a variety of ailments including migraines, headaches, rheumatoid arthritis, sprains, and menstruation discomfort. Furthermore, some anti-inflammatory drugs, such as celecoxib and ibuprofen, are being researched for cancer prevention and treatment. Furthermore, as compared to other medications, they can provide speedier relief. They have the ability to reduce the amounts of prostaglandins and the substances responsible for inflammation, so reducing pain and swelling. Anti-inflammatory medications usually target anti-inflammatory mediators or enzymes. These meds are frequently used with other medications.

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the global anti-inflammatory drugs market in 2023, out of all regions. This dominance is due to rising chronic pain and rising adoption of NSAIDs in headaches, migraines, toothaches, menstrual pain, and others, increasing drug launch and approvals by market players, established healthcare sector with a large number of renowned players, high investment & demand for more effective and safer drugs, high income per capita, rise in patient visits to physicians, and research advancements due to high funding, among other factors, will propel the anti-inflammatory drugs market.

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Dynamics

The anti-inflammatory drugs market is expanding due to a variety of factors, one of which is the growing global burden of chronic pain and inflammation. Furthermore, leading pharmaceutical companies focused on developing biosimilar-related anti-inflammatory drugs are projected to grow the anti-inflammatory drugs market. Furthermore, the expiration of the patents on the major anti-inflammatory biologics prepared the way for biosimilars to join the market. Several manufacturers have shifted their focus to biosimilars due to increased demand and a faster approval process than for new medications. This has evolved into a huge anti-inflammatory drugs market trend. Biosimilars of adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept compete with Humira, Remicade, and Enbrel, three biologics with significant market revenue potential.

The FDA has approved five Humira biosimilars, all of which are expected to be available in the US in 2023. While the adalimumab biosimilar is now accessible commercially in other areas, such as Europe. Furthermore, clinical research has already begun to develop biosimilar versions of reference biologics that will shortly lose exclusivity. This is expected to raise demand for anti-inflammatory drugs in the future years.

However, pharmacological side effects, complex regulatory procedures, and other factors may limit the expansion of the anti-inflammatory drugs market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market CAGR ~6% Key Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Companies Amgen Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Medical Device Business Services, Inc., Novartis AG, GSK plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., Lilly., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Biogen, Aurobindo Pharma, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sanofi, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Heron Therapeutics, Inc., among others

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Assessment

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Segmentation Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Segmentation By Drug Class: Anti-Inflammatory Biologics, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Immune-Selective Anti-Inflammatory Derivative (IMSAID), Corticosteroids, and Others Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Segmentation By Indication: Arthritis, Asthma, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Multiple Sclerosis, and Others Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Segmentation By Sales Channel: Prescription and Over The Counter (OTC) Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market 7 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

