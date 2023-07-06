California, Truck Manufacturers Strike Agreement on Zero-Emission Transition

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Truck manufacturers commit to California’s first-in-the-nation ZEV truck standards, a historic agreement that will drastically cut pollution. This follows California’s climate leadership of transitioning vehicles away from fossil fuels, the biggest source of air pollution, to 100% zero-emission.

SACRAMENTO – California announced a partnership today with the nation’s top truck manufacturers that advances the development of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) for the commercial trucking industry, putting the state on track to meet our world-leading climate goals and protecting the health of front line communities impacted most by trucking pollution.

The agreement reached between the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA) and its commercial engine and vehicle members and Ford Motor Company includes a commitment from the companies to meet California’s ZEV standards: 100% clean truck sales by 2036. The agreement also includes stipulations regarding emissions standards, regulatory changes, and more – read about the agreement here.

What Governor Newsom said: “California has shown the world what real climate action looks like, and we’re raising the bar yet again. Today, truck manufacturers join our urgent efforts to slash air pollution, showing the rest of the country that we can both cut dangerous pollution and build the economy of the future.”

What truck manufacturers said: “This agreement reaffirms EMA’s and its members’ longstanding commitment to reducing emissions and to a zero-emissions commercial vehicle future and it demonstrates how EMA and CARB can work together to achieve shared clean air goals,” said EMA President Jed Mandel. “Through this agreement, we have aligned on a single nationwide nitrogen oxide emissions standard, secured needed lead time and stability for manufacturers, and agreed on regulatory changes that will ensure continued availability of commercial vehicles. We look forward to continuing to work constructively with CARB on future regulatory and infrastructure efforts designed to support a successful transition to ZEVs.”

California became the first jurisdiction in the world in April to end the sales of traditional combustion trucks by 2036, creating a path to 100% zero emission medium heavy-duty trucks on the roads in California by 2045. This adds to California’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule, approved by the Biden Administration in March, which requires manufacturers to accelerate sales of new zero emissions heavy-duty trucks by 2035. The two regulations work in tandem to drastically cut air pollution – especially in disadvantaged communities – and achieve Governor Newsom’s bold vision for ZEVs in California.

