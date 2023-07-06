Gainesville, GA (July 3, 2023) - Police arrested a Gainesville man on felony drug charges after the culmination of a three-month multi-agency investigation dubbed “Operation Birthday Boy.” Over the past several weeks, police made multiple arrests during traffic stops and the execution of search warrants across North Georgia. Throughout the investigation, law enforcement seized more than one kilogram of methamphetamine and multiple grams of fentanyl.

Police arrested the primary suspect of the investigation, Wiley Lamont Wooten, age 26, of Gainesville, and charged him with two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine.

Other arrests connected to this investigation:

1. Angel Victoria Hope Turpin, age 27, of Gainesville, was charged with Sale of Fentanyl and Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

2. Larry Michael John Lowe, 29, of Gainesville, was charged with Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

3. Sarah Grace Pilcher, age 30, of Gainesville was charged with Possession of Fentanyl

4. Terry Lynn Wooten, age 66, of Gainesville, is currently wanted for Possession of Methamphetamine

The following agencies were a part of this investigation:

1. Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office

2. Banks County Sheriff’s Office

3. Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit

4. Georgia State Patrol

5. GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office

This is an ongoing investigation and police anticipate additional arrests.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervisor, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.