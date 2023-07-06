New faith-based company launches clothing line and making waves in the retail industry.
U.S. based, Joshua19 Collection, celebrates the launch of their new clothing line and store.
It will be easy for Christians to share their faith in God with strangers if our Christian clothing makes the introduction.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The company name is inspired by the bible verse Joshua 1:9 - "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, For the Lord, your God, will be with you wherever you go". The collection is all about bringing awareness to the culture through faith-based designs.
— Joshua 19 Collection
The company's founders attest that their clothes are more than just a fashion statement, but rather, a statement piece. “Clothes say whom we associate with, who we are, and what we believe. That's why we've created a line of well-designed Christian apparel that will grab the attention of a stranger, build curiosity, and spark a question leading to a conversation."
In addition to apparel, Joshua19 Collection has home designs as well as travel and accessory pieces in their store, increasing the opportunities for believers to share their faith. “It will be easy for Christians to share their faith in God with strangers if our Christian clothing makes the introduction.”
Joshua 19 Collection also believes in giving back. A portion of every sale is donated to Compassion International, a Christian humanitarian aid organization in the U.S., whose mission is to positively influence the long-term development of children globally who live in poverty.
