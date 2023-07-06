Secretary Naig Encourages Farmers to Utilize, Update the State’s Free Hay and Straw Directory

Free, searchable online listing connects Iowa sellers with in-state or out-of-state buyers

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jul. 6, 2023) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship offers a free, searchable online directory to connect Iowa farmers who have hay or straw to sell with buyers who are interested in purchasing it.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is encouraging farmers or those with hay or straw to sell to update their listing at least once per year or as they have new inventories to offer. Organizations associated with promoting and marketing hay and straw can also access the free, online tool.

“Building markets for Iowa products is a priority for us, and the Hay and Straw Directory is a free, searchable online tool that connects Iowa sellers with both in-state and out-of-state buyers,” said Secretary Naig. “The Hay and Straw Directory is most effective and useful when it includes updated information, so I would encourage those with hay or straw to sell to make your updates now.”

To search by product and county, visit the online directory.

Anyone can view the hay and straw directory, but only Iowa sellers can be included on the list.

If you are an Iowan interested in selling hay or straw or need to update your information, you can do so by creating an account in the online system. You may also contact Judy Allison with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-281-8604 or judy.allison@iowaagriculture.gov.