TELF AG releases report about the Challenges Global Freight Market Face as Demand Weakens

LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, July 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- TELF AG , a full-service international physical commodities trader, addresses the issues affecting the global freight market as weak demand and reduced shipping activity continue to create hurdles for the industry. The Baltic Dry Index (BDI), a crucial indicator of freight rates for bulk carriers, experienced its fourth consecutive decline, reaching a one-week low of 1,112 points. These challenges have prompted TELF AG to report on the current state of the freight industry and analyze the factors impacting various vessel categories.According to TELF AG's Market Analysis, the recent decline in the BDI reflects the ongoing struggle faced by the freight market. Notably, rates for capsizes, vessels carrying 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have remained stagnant despite steady demand from Brazil and West Africa. The Panamax index, which tracks ships transporting coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 metric tons (MT), has been adversely affected by minimal demand from Asia and reduced activity in the Atlantic routes.The largest vessels in terms of cargo capacity, tracked by the Capesize index, witnessed a significant drop of 3.5% to 1,759 points, emphasizing the challenges faced by this segment, primarily focused on iron ore and coal transportation. Similarly, the Panamax index continued its downward trajectory for the eighth consecutive session, falling by 1.6% to 1,041 points. Weaker demand and reduced shipping activity have taken a toll on the Panamax vessels, which are known for carrying medium-sized cargoes.Even the Supramax index, which monitors smaller vessels with a capacity of around 50,000 MT, experienced a slight decline of 2 points, reaching 750 points. This decline underscores that the struggles in the freight market extend across various vessel categories, not solely limited to larger vessels.An industry expert at TELF AG shared his perspective, stating, "The recent challenges in the global freight market highlight the need for industry stakeholders to monitor market dynamics and adapt their strategies accordingly closely. Collaborative efforts, innovative solutions, and a resilient approach are essential to ensure the long-term viability and sustainability of the industry."Factors impacting the Freight Market include minimal demand from Asia and reduced activity in the Atlantic routes. The economic slowdown in certain Asian regions has led to decreased shipping activity and lower freight rates. Additionally, disruptions in global supply chains resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have further hindered trade, impacting the demand for shipping services. The decline in shipping volumes along the Atlantic routes has caused an oversupply of vessels, intensifying competition among carriers and leading to lower rates, particularly affecting Panamax vessels transporting coal and grain cargo.In conclusion, the challenges faced by various vessel categories and the recent decline in the Baltic Dry Index highlight the prevailing difficulties in the global freight market. The industry requires a recovery in demand and improved shipping activity to regain stability and growth.TELF AG urges shipping companies, brokers, and other stakeholders to closely monitor market dynamics and adapt their strategies to overcome these hurdles. Collaborative efforts, innovative solutions, and a resilient approach are key to ensuring the long-term viability and sustainability of the global freight market.Follow this link to access TELF AG's article that was published on July 6, 2023: https://telf.ch/telf-ag-global-freight-market-faces-challenges-as-demand-weakens-july-6-2023/ TELF AG is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, as well as financing and logistics solutions, which enable suppliers to focus on their core activities and to access far-reaching markets wherever they may be.Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, thereby facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability.

