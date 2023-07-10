Orbotic Systems Partners with Maverick Space to Answer FCC's Call for Space Sustainability
The propellant free D3 is a SmallSat de-orbiting solution commercially available now.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbotic Systems announced a partnership with Maverick Space Systems for the assembly and functional testing of their space heritage deorbiting technology.
“The D3 is game changing technology, enabling spacecraft operators to avoid debris and de-orbit at the end of their mission lifecycle. The D3 is a propellant free, cost-effective solution to meet the new FCC 5-year rule. Our assembly and testing relationship with Maverick Space, will allow us to satisfy customer demand and quickly ramp up production. The highly skilled team at Maverick, will ensure that we deliver the highest quality D3 in the shortest amount of time,” says Erik T. Long, CEO of Orbotic Systems.
“Maverick is excited to partner with Orbotic Systems in commercializing their D3 de-orbit device and providing responsive flight hardware deliveries to their customers. Actively managing and deorbiting space debris will be a critical capability to the small satellite industry. Orbotic Systems is paving the way to combat orbital debris with their D3 system,” says Roland Coelho, CEO of Maverick Space Systems.
About the companies
Orbotic Systems: Orbotic Systems was created to address the growing threat of space debris. After investigating solutions from both a business and technical perspective, Orbotic Systems was born. Our design team is from NASA, University of Florida and Orbotic Systems. The goal of Orbotic Systems is to safely advance human progress in space with innovative technology while creating a sustainable space environment. Orbotic Systems is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. For more information please visit orboticsystems.com.
Maverick Space Systems: Maverick Space Systems provides customized, cost effective and responsive end-to-end launch integration solutions. Maverick’s key competencies include mission management, launch deployment hardware, and launch integration services for satellites. The team at Maverick combines industry experience with agility and efficiency to provide their customers with a turn-key service in getting their payloads to orbit. Maverick is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. For more information on Maverick’s launch hardware and service offerings, please visit maverickspace.com
