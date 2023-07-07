New Jersey Dental Accounting Firm Publishes Informative White Paper on Dental Practice Startup Strategies

LLI Advisory Group provides dental practice consulting and accounting services to startups to help them get off to a great start toward reaching their financial goals. Startup dental practices depend on LLI Advisory Group for strategies that help their dental practices succeed. Contact our New Jersey office; we're always happy to help!

Dental CPA offers insight into practices and strategies for dental startups.

Our experienced dental accountants stay current on industry trends and dentists’ unique tax needs, and understand dental office operations, enabling us to help ensure your dental practice's success.” — Gerard Iacovano, CPA

CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LLI Advisory Group is pleased to announce the publication of a new white paper, entitled “Expert Guidance on Dental Practice Startups: Insights from a Dental CPA.” This comprehensive guide provides valuable advice from an experienced dental accountant and is designed to help dentists determine whether to pursue dental practice ownership and to help them prepare for the process of starting their own practice.

Readers of the white paper will learn strategies for everything from setting up dental practice banking accounts and credit cards, processing payrolls, and obtaining liability insurance to hiring front-office staff and marketing professionals. Readers will also receive tips for properly structuring business entities and selecting practice names that work in tandem with search engine optimization efforts.

The paper stresses the importance of working with a dental accountant from the outset. A dental CPA differs from a general business accountant in that they have a keen understanding of dentists’ unique tax needs, have a firm grasp on industry benchmarks, and possess an extensive understanding of what it takes to run a successful dental practice. “Working with an experienced dental accountant who keeps up-to-date on industry trends, understands dentists’ unique tax needs, and has a deep knowledge of dental office operations can help ensure the success of a new or established dental practice.” says Gerard Iacovano, CPA and LLI Advisory Group Principal, "This resource provides key information and advice and acts as a guide map for dental practice ownership.”

As a leading dental accounting firm, LLI Advisory Group supports dental practices across the country by providing them with a range of tactical and advisory services and unique solutions that help them reach their financial objectives. Led by Gerard Iacovano, CPA, and Domenick Lobifaro, CPA, MST., the competent CPAs at LLI Advisory Group bring decades of experience in dental accounting and tax compliance to hundreds of practices nationwide. LLI Advisory Group’s dental accounting professionals help guide dentists as they manage, purchase, or expand their practices so their businesses thrive. Monitoring dental industry trends and key performance indicators (KPIs) enable LLI’s expert dental accountants to assess a practice's performance compared to others. LLI’s dental accountants leverage their tactical knowledge to recommend adjustments so that dental practitioners can make vital decisions for maintaining sound practice finances throughout their practice lifecycles. The LLI team is also uniquely positioned to offer clients referrals to other industry professionals, such as bankers, real estate brokers, equipment suppliers, construction contractors, attorneys, marketing professionals, and dental coaches, who can further assist them in building successful dental practices.

LLI Advisory Group’s expert dental practice consulting services include Practice Advisory Services, Accounting and Tax Services, Practice Valuations and Transitions, and Start-up Navigation. To learn more about dental practice ownership and how LLI Advisory Group can help your dental practice succeed, read their paper on dental practice startups and visit their website at: https://llicpa.com/.