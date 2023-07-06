Fujifilm Releases D-EVO Suite OTCx, a Next-Generation Overhead Tube Digital Radiographic Suite

System is designed to withstand the rigors of high-volume imaging in hospital radiology departments, imaging centers and large orthopedic facilities

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, today announced the U.S. launch of its latest addition to its advanced digital radiography suites, the D-EVO Suite OTCx. The overhead tube crane system is designed to deliver consistent, efficient and comfortable patient exams, enhance technologist’s workflow, deliver clinical confidence, and help to keep imaging departments running smoothly.

X-rays are the most widely used diagnostic tests, accounting for 60% of all imaging studies conducted. Radiologists and X-ray technologists are required to manage increasingly demanding caseloads while facing challenges from long hours and repetitive heavy lifting. D-EVO Suite OTCx is engineered with a focus to assist with these growing challenges. The system is a versatile, digital radiographic X-ray suite powered by Fujifilm’s latest FDR D-EVO III high-resolution, high sensitivity ultra-lightweight, glass-free detectors coupled with Dynamic Visualization, the company’s intelligent image processing. This processing uses feature recognition to automatically optimize visualization adjusting for individual variations in anatomy, resulting in exceptional images throughout the entire exposure field for a faster, more accurate diagnosis.

“At Fujifilm, we are committed to providing our customers with meaningful technologies that prioritize delivering the best possible patient care. With a consistent focus on patient comfort, technologist workflow efficiency, and of course superior image quality, we are delighted to introduce the D-EVO Suite OTCx system,” said Rob Fabrizio, director of strategic marketing, diagnostic imaging, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “This new offering enables healthcare providers to benefit from the perfect mix of grab and go manual, motorized positioning and dose reduction in a system that is built to perform and last.”

To help ease patient tensions, the system features a large 10.5 inch technologist-friendly touchscreen display at the tube head, enabling techs to fine tune exam parameters while remaining at the patient’s side. The sturdy patient table features a unique four-point lift system for reliable, quiet motorized elevation, and lowers to a height of just 22" to ensure stress-free patient transfers and adjustments.

To address the physical demands of radiologists and technologists, the system is designed to more easily accommodates patients of all sizes, featuring a smooth flat tabletop for easier transitions from gurneys and a weight capacity of up to 800 lbs. - one of the largest weight capacities on the market. The tilting version of the upright chest stand provides additional positioning flexibility for the patient, upping the patient comfort quotient and precision for standing or seated exams. All movements are precisely counterbalanced to allow light, smooth operation to minimize repetitive strain for technologists of all sizes and strengths.

The D-EVO Suite OTCx is now available for delivery. Stop by the Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA) 50th Annual Meeting and Exhibition to learn more. Visit the Fujifilm booth #621 and our AHRA landing page.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endosurgery, and minimally invasive surgery. The award-winning Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the cross-departmental imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. Fujifilm’s AI initiative, REiLI®, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire clinical confidence and combat burnout. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the gold standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labelling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. Click here for more information.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

