TAIWAN, July 6 - President Tsai and Vice President Lai attend US Independence Day Reception

On the evening of July 6, President Tsai Ing-wen, accompanied by Vice President Lai Ching-te, attended American Independence Day Reception held by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). In remarks, President Tsai thanked the United States for its support and friendship of Taiwan. The president stated that at every critical juncture of Taiwan's political history, the US was always there to lend its assistance and encouragement to Taiwan. She said that in the past seven years, we have done quite a lot together, and the results have been remarkable, adding that the partnership will continue to grow.

The president emphasized that a confident Taiwan is essential to regional peace, and that when Taiwan's democracy is secure, the region is secure. She then noted that it is through the strong Taiwan-US partnership that we make the region and the world better.

A transcript of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I must say, I am very excited to be here today to celebrate America's Independence Day with you all.

I want to first thank Director [Sandra] Oudkirk for the invitation. Because I've heard of the delicious food and dessert at AIT receptions. So, this is your second time hosting the reception, and my first time here.

I am also very happy to see the Congressional delegation led by Congressman Hern tonight. And I want to take this opportunity to thank the US Congress for introducing various bills to support Taiwan.

I come here today, to congratulate you on the founding of the United States of America, and to express my gratitude for the US's support and friendship.

247 years ago, on July 4th, the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia adopted the Declaration of Independence. This marked the beginning of a country that would become the paramount symbol of liberty, equality, and democracy.

The path to this achievement was full of challenges. Through the commitment and dedication of its leadership and people, the United States weathered these challenges and became the most powerful and influential country in the world. It is also Taiwan's most staunch ally and partner.

The seed of this enduring relationship was planted decades ago, when the US supported the Taiwanese people's pursuit of democracy. Since then, at every critical juncture of Taiwan's political history, the United States was always there to lend its assistance and encouragement to Taiwan.

I also want to express my thanks to Director Oudkirk. You have been a wonderful partner and friend to Taiwan over the past two years. I hope there will be many more years to come. You have dedicated yourself to the prosperity of our relationship since the first day you arrived in Taiwan.

Even though, as you said, my term ends next year, I very much look forward to an even more substantive and stronger relationship between Taiwan and the United States in the years to come.

Since becoming president, I have received numerous delegations from the United States at the Presidential Office. From Congressional members to state leaders and academics, they all related their unwavering support for Taiwan's democracy and the people of Taiwan.

With the signing of the first agreement under the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade, the trade relationship between Taiwan and the US is now even more substantive and stronger than before.

Investment between Taiwan and the United States is also increasing at an unprecedented rate. TSMC's investment in the United States, and American companies' expanding investments in Taiwan, have all contributed to providing the world with reliable and secure supply chains.

What I want to say here is, in the past seven years, we've done quite a lot together, and the results have been remarkable. This partnership will continue to grow no matter who the next president of Taiwan is. I am sure all the presidential candidates who are here tonight would agree with me without hesitation. Would you like to raise your hands? Say Yes!

Before I end my talk, I want to again thank the United States and its people for their support. This support has helped build the confidence of the Taiwanese people.

A confident Taiwan is essential to regional peace. And, when Taiwan's democracy is secure, the region is secure. It is through our strong partnership that we make the region and the world better.

I know last year, AIT served "America loves Taiwan" (美國愛台協會) beer to demonstrate America's love for Taiwan. So, this year, we want to reciprocate. We are offering the "Taiwan-US Partnership" beer tonight.

You all know how tasty Taiwan Beer is. You wouldn't dare to say no in front of me. So I'm sure you will all enjoy it. But don't drink too much. No, I shouldn't say that. You should drink as much as you want. But do not drive after you drink.

Thank you, Director Oudkirk, again for your hospitality and invitation. I want to once again wish you all a Happy Independence Day. And, I hope you enjoy the rest of the evening.

After remarks, President Tsai and Director Oudkirk of the AIT Taipei Office raised their glasses in a toast in recognition of the strong Taiwan-US relationship.

Also in attendance at the event were Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Chairman of the US House Republican Study Committee Kevin Hern, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and former Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).