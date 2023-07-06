TAIWAN, July 6 - President Tsai meets Canadian parliamentary delegation led by Member of Parliament Melissa Lantsman

On the morning of July 6, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a Canadian parliamentary delegation led by Member of Parliament Melissa Lantsman. In remarks, President Tsai noted that the leaders of Canada and other countries issued a joint statement at this year's G7 summit emphasizing that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are vital to security and prosperity in the international community. She also noted that in its new Indo-Pacific Strategy, Canada further demonstrated its concern over peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and stated that it will continue to enhance its partnership with Taiwan. The president expressed hope that our countries will further strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation through the signing of a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA), and that Canada will back Taiwan in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) so that we can jointly contribute to greater growth and prosperity.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I extend a warm welcome to Ms. Lantsman and her delegation, the second from the Canadian House of Commons to visit this year. When the previous delegation visited the Presidential Office this April, they brought a copy of a report compiled by the Special Committee on the Canada-People's Republic of China Relationship. The report fully demonstrates the Canadian parliament's cross-party support for Taiwan.

Our distinguished guests today are all longstanding friends of Taiwan. In parliament, they have voted through numerous motions and reports supporting Taiwan's international participation. I would like to take this opportunity to express sincere appreciation for your support.

At the G7 summit in May, the leaders of Canada and other countries issued a joint statement emphasizing that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are vital to security and prosperity in the international community. In June, the Canadian naval vessel HMCS Montréal transited the Taiwan Strait alongside a US warship. This concrete action showed Canada's determination to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

In its new Indo-Pacific Strategy, Canada further demonstrated its concern over peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and stated that it will continue to enhance its partnership with Taiwan. I once again thank Canada for its support for Taiwan. I look forward to deeper and broader cooperation going forward.

At the beginning of this year, Taiwan and Canada jointly announced the formal launch of negotiations on a FIPA. We look forward to further strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation through this agreement.

Taiwan and Canada have highly complementary economies. Canada is a key member of the CPTPP and will serve as its chair next year. I would like to let you know that Taiwan has made all the necessary preparations – including revising and amending domestic regulations – to comply with the CPTPP's high international trade standards. I hope that Canada will back Taiwan in joining the CPTPP so that we can jointly contribute to even more growth and prosperity.

I understand that during this trip, you will also be visiting Hsinchu Science Park. I believe that this will do much to facilitate bilateral industrial cooperation. I wish you all a pleasant and successful visit. With your support, let us continue to advance Taiwan-Canada cooperation, so that our bilateral relationship can reach even greater heights.

Member of Parliament Lantsman then delivered remarks, thanking President Tsai for taking the time to meet with her and her delegation, and for the opportunity to meet with members of the government, in order to move the Taiwan-Canada friendship forward.

Ms. Lantsman stated that the three largest parties in Canada's House of Commons are represented in this delegation, all of which are steadfast friends and supporters of Taiwan and its people. The Taiwan-Canada relationship, she added, is based on mutual respect, people-to-people ties, and our fundamental commitment to freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

Ms. Lantsman mentioned that many of her colleagues have in various ways supported Taiwan's full participation in international forums, such as the World Health Organization, World Health Assembly, and International Civil Aviation Organization, while members of her delegation have also been very vocal about Taiwan's inclusion in the CPTPP. She also said her delegation looks forward to the successful conclusion of the FIPA and a high-level Canadian minister coming to Taiwan for its signing.

Ms. Lantsman noted that member of the delegation Michael Cooper has put forward a new piece of legislation to strengthen ties between Canada and Taiwan, and that he will shortly tell President Tsai more about it. Ms. Lantsman once again expressed her thanks for the warm welcome, and said she looks forward to more fruitful discussions to make our already close friendship even closer.

The visiting delegation also included Members of Parliament Kyle Seeback, Marilene Gill, Marie-Helene Gaudreau, Chandra Arya, Michael Barrett, and Garnett Genuis and his wife Mrs. Rebecca Genuis. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Executive Director Jim Nickel.