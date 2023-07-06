Building and development fees waived for property owners affected by Fiona
CANADA, July 6 - The Province of Prince Edward Island is helping property owners who need to rebuild or remove damaged property as a result of post-tropical storm Fiona.
Through the Fiona Property Support Initiative, fees charged by the Province of Prince Edward Island for building and development permit fees will be waived for Island property owners needing to repair or replace residential structures – either primary or non-primary residences – that existed prior to September 24, 2022.
“Post-tropical storm Fiona was devasting to our communities and as Islanders continue their clean up efforts, these supports will help rebuild impacted properties and restore some of our Island’s natural beauty. We know that Islanders continue to work with their respective insurance companies, and funding agencies, on what the future entails but these programs will remain open and ready in the months ahead whenever Islanders are ready to take that next step in rebuilding.”
- Minister of Housing, Land and Communities, Rob Lantz
Residents who have already paid building and/or development permit fees pertaining to Fiona rebuilds may be eligible for reimbursement with proof of receipt from the province or their municipality. Permit applications must be made by March 31, 2024. Applicants will have two years to complete their builds.
For residents in municipalities that have responsibility to issue permits within their municipal boundaries, residents may contact their municipality directly. Municipalities may request reimbursement from the Province of Prince Edward Island for the amount refunded or waived.
While building and development permit fees will be waived for Fiona-related repairs, residents must still make application with Housing, Land and Communities or their Municipality where the application is submitted to ensure the work meet current regulations, codes and standards for safety. For more information, click here.
The Department of Housing, Land and Communities has also increased its budget to address unsightly properties with a focus on removing damaged and/or destroyed buildings as a result of Fiona. For more information on unsightly properties, click here.
Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Housing, Land and Communities
902-314-2753
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca
Backgrounder:
Eligibility for Fiona Property Support Initiative
- Property owners must be residents of Prince Edward Island looking to rebuild damaged structures for their primary or non-primary residences, in areas in which the development and building permit fees are paid to the Province of Prince Edward Island’s Land Division.
- For residents in municipalities that have responsibility to issue permits within their municipal boundaries, residents may contact their municipality directly. Municipalities can seek reimbursement from the Province of Prince Edward Island for any lost revenue from permits.
- Structures need to have lawfully existed (record of permit issued previously) prior to September 24, 2022.
- Structures to be rebuilt should be on the same parcel of land (same Property Identification Number) or relocated to another property with a lower risk of flooding or erosion.
- If the new structure is bigger (greater than 10 per cent more), the development permit fees ($250) will still apply.
- Residents who have already paid building and/or development permit fees pertaining to Fiona rebuilds may be eligible for reimbursement with proof of receipt.
- Deadline for application is March 31, 2024.