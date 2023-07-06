Building and development fees waived for property owners affected by Fiona

CANADA, July 6 - The Province of Prince Edward Island is helping property owners who need to rebuild or remove damaged property as a result of post-tropical storm Fiona.

Through the Fiona Property Support Initiative, fees charged by the Province of Prince Edward Island for building and development permit fees will be waived for Island property owners needing to repair or replace residential structures – either primary or non-primary residences – that existed prior to September 24, 2022.

“Post-tropical storm Fiona was devasting to our communities and as Islanders continue their clean up efforts, these supports will help rebuild impacted properties and restore some of our Island’s natural beauty. We know that Islanders continue to work with their respective insurance companies, and funding agencies, on what the future entails but these programs will remain open and ready in the months ahead whenever Islanders are ready to take that next step in rebuilding.” - Minister of Housing, Land and Communities, Rob Lantz

Residents who have already paid building and/or development permit fees pertaining to Fiona rebuilds may be eligible for reimbursement with proof of receipt from the province or their municipality. Permit applications must be made by March 31, 2024. Applicants will have two years to complete their builds.

For residents in municipalities that have responsibility to issue permits within their municipal boundaries, residents may contact their municipality directly. Municipalities may request reimbursement from the Province of Prince Edward Island for the amount refunded or waived.

While building and development permit fees will be waived for Fiona-related repairs, residents must still make application with Housing, Land and Communities or their Municipality where the application is submitted to ensure the work meet current regulations, codes and standards for safety. For more information, click here.

The Department of Housing, Land and Communities has also increased its budget to address unsightly properties with a focus on removing damaged and/or destroyed buildings as a result of Fiona. For more information on unsightly properties, click here.



