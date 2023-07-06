Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market Size is projected to reach USD 8.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.13%: Straits Research

The global Industrial wireless sensor network market size was valued at USD 4.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.62 billion in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13 % from 2022 to 2030, Due to the existence of a robust manufacturing sector, the North American regional market led the global market in 2019.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial wireless sensor network provides a network infrastructure that eliminates the need for fibre optic cables by enabling connection between sensor nodes and gateways. Additionally, it makes improved communication easier by facilitating the use of radio nodes organised in the right topologies.

IWSN stands for "industrial wireless sensor network," and it refers to a network that combines wireless communication with distributed sensing platforms. IWSN nodes are placed in outlying regions, and the network relies on wireless technology to send messages to the command-and-control centre. In addition to that, the system is capable of being remotely controlled, monitored, and troubleshooted. In addition, the majority of its applications include process and control monitoring as well as data processing.





The Market is Expanding As a Result Of Increasing Use In Autonomous Vehicles

Because autonomous cars rely heavily on wireless technology, there has been an increase in demand for these networks all over the world in recent years. This need has been fueled by the rising popularity of autonomous vehicles. These networks are utilised in a variety of automotive applications, some of which include the management of automobile pollution, the control of automobile theft, the regulation of the intensity of headlights, the detection of vehicle sites, and the monitoring of vehicle health.

Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Demand is Growing, Fuelling Market Expansion

These days, industrial wireless sensor technology is growing popularity in the market since it enables businesses to remotely monitor and regulate a wide variety of characteristics, such as temperature, pressure, and vibration. Businesses now can improve their operational cost effectiveness and efficiency thanks to wireless sensor technologies.

Rise in Demand For Remote Monitoring

The wireless sensor network (WSN) is a technology that is changing industrial monitoring and diagnostics. This technology enables sensor networks to have monitoring stations that are equipped with WSNs that consume little power and are inexpensive. These networks are made up of motes that are powered by batteries and have the capacity to swiftly build a network.

WSN Usage Among SMBs is Increasing

Numerous small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), in addition to major industry players, are eager to reap the benefits of wireless sensor network solutions, which will allow them to improve the scalability and efficiency of their company operations. Small and medium-sized businesses have seen a variety of benefits from the implementation of WSN, including a reduction in operational expenses, enhanced agility and scalability, higher revenue, and improved performance. Because of this, there will be an increase in the number of SMBs that implement WSN.





Report Scope

Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Demand is Growing, Fuelling Market Expansion

Rise in Demand For Remote Monitoring

Regional Overview of Market

Due to the existence of a robust manufacturing sector, the North American regional market led the global market in 2019. Additionally, businesses in the area are among the first to implement cutting-edge technology for process improvement and raising health and safety requirements. One of the other key reasons propelling the expansion of the North American regional market is the increasing acceptance of IWSN by oil and gas firms for offshore operations. Increasing research and development expenditures in wireless connection by significant technology manufacturers might also be linked to the expansion of the regional market.

There are more startups focused on the IIoT in Canada. The businesses operating there are attempting to use IIoT to get around some of Canada's major problems, such its tiny population and difficult-to-reach isolated areas.

Due to the increasing adoption of smart manufacturing practises in nations like China, India, and Taiwan, the Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate of any regional market.

Competitors in Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market

lIntel Corporation (US)

lTexas Instruments Inc. (US)

lABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

lHuawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. (China)

lCisco Systems Inc. (US)

lSTMicroelectronics N.V. (Netherlands)

lTE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

lNXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands)

lDell Inc. (US)

lHewlett Packard Enterprise (Switzerland)





Segmentation of Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Type

Temperature Sensor Networks

Pressure Sensor Networks

Level Sensor Networks

Flow Sensor Networks

Humidity Sensor Networks

Motion & Position Sensor Networks

Gas Sensor Networks

Light Sensor Networks

Chemical Sensor Networks

Others

By Technology

Bluetooth

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Cellular Network

WirelessHART

ISA 100.11a

By Application

Machine Monitoring

Process Monitoring

Asset Tracking

Safety & Surveillance

By End-Use

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Mining

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/industrial-wireless-sensor-network-market/toc

Recent Developments

STMicroelectronics introduced the STM32WB50 Value Line wireless microcontrollers in November 2019 to meet the needs of cost-concious connected devices that must support Bluetooth 5.0, ZigBee 3.0, or OpenThread.

The O-RAN Alliance specifications are targeted at a variety of deployment scenarios, including Central Units/Distributed Units (CU/DU), Radio Units (RUs), Integrated Small Cells, and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) systems. In October 2019, NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced a new series of Layerscape Access processors.

One of the first devices to get PSA Certified Level 1 certification under a new IoT security programme led by Arm is Nordic Semiconductor's newly released nRF9160 System-in-Package (SiP) LTE-M/NB-IoT cellular IoT (CIoT) module.

News Media

Vibration Sensor Market to Grow Steadily at a CAGR of 6.5% By 2030

The Dynamic Shift From Traditional Sensors to Smart Sensors Will Drive the Industrial Sensors Market.

