LED Driver Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's LED Driver Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s LED Driver Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $5.3 billion in 2022 to $6.6 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 24%. Further, the market will reach $14.9 billion in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 22%. Asia-Pacific held the largest LED driver market share in 2022.



The growth of smart homes is a significant factor driving the expansion of the LED driver industry. Smart homes are equipped with appliances and devices that can be remotely controlled via networked devices and the internet. LED drivers play a crucial role in regulating and controlling the power required for LEDs in smart homes. As the number of smart homes increases, the demand for LED drivers is expected to surge.

Learn More In-Depth On The LED Driver Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/led-driver-global-market-report

Major LED driver companies are Texas Instruments Incorporated, ams-OSRAM AG, Atmel Corporation, GE Current, ROHM Co Ltd., Macroblock Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Cree LED, Signify Holding, Samsung Corporation, Lutron Electronics Co Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, ACE LEDS, and BOKE Drivers Co Ltd.

A key trend in the LED driver market is product innovation. Leading companies in this industry are focused on developing new technological solutions to enhance their market position.

For instance, in October 2020, Nexperia, a Dutch semiconductor manufacturer, introduced the industry's first LED driver in a DFN package with side-wettable flanks, called "AEC-Q101." This innovative driver features side-wettable flank technology, which enables automated optical inspection and improves reliability. Additionally, it occupies up to 90% less PCB space compared to leaded packages while delivering equivalent performance. The driver is also more resistant to cracking and shear force, making it a durable and space-saving option.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global LED Driver Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9457&type=smp

The global LED driver market is segmented as-

1) By Supply Type: Constant Current, Constant Voltage

2) By Luminaire Type: Decorative Lamps, Integral LED Modules, Reflectors, T Lamps, Type A Lamp

3) By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Lighting Outdoor Display

4) By End User: Residential Lighting, Outdoor and Traffic Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Commercial Lighting, Other End Users

The LED driver market report serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, market participants, investors, researchers, and anyone interested in understanding the market. By offering insights into market trends, growth prospects, and key players, this report enables informed decision-making, strategic planning, and identification of potential opportunities in this dynamic and rapidly evolving market.

LED Driver Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the LED driver market size, LED driver market segments, LED driver market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model