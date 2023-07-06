Homeland Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Homeland Security Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Homeland Security Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $447.2 billion in 2022 to $482.4 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. Further, the global market will reach $624.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of more than 6%. North America held the largest homeland security market share in 2022.



The rise in terrorist attacks is expected to drive the growth of the homeland security services industry in the future. Homeland security encompasses collective efforts aimed at ensuring the safety, security, and resilience of a nation against terrorism.

Major homeland security companies are General Dynamics Corporation, L3harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Unisys Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc, Harris Corporation, L-3 Communications Holding Inc., Raytheon Company, Leidos Holdings Inc, Accenture plc, Boeing Co, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and Elta Systems.

A key within the homeland security market is the increasing focus on technological advancements. Major companies operating in this sector are actively engaged in developing innovative technological solutions to bolster their market position.

For instance, Elbit Systems, an Israel-based company operating in homeland security, recently launched a helicopter vision suite in July 2022. This suite integrates fifth-generation aircraft technology for military helicopters, incorporating advanced features such as a sophisticated sensor array, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered mission computer, and a unique Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) system. These advancements enable real-time visibility and a wide field of view even in challenging weather conditions.

The global homeland security market is segmented as -

1) By Type: Border Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Cyber Security, Mass Transport Security, Law Enforcement, Cbrn (Chemical, Biological, Radiological And Nuclear) Security, Other Type (First Responders, Counter Terror Intelligence, C3i, And Pipeline Security)

2) By Technology: Recognition And Surveillance Systems, AI-based Solutions, Security Platforms, Other Technology (CBRN Solutions and Communication Platforms)

3) By End-User: Public Sector, Private Sector

The global homeland security market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its anticipated growth trajectory, key trends, major players, and regional dynamics. The findings underscore the significance of the homeland security sector in ensuring the safety, security, and resilience of nations worldwide. The report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders, policymakers, investors, and industry players, enabling them to make informed decisions, devise effective strategies, and contribute to the development and strengthening of the market.

Homeland Security Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the homeland security market size, homeland security market segments, homeland security market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

