Governor Shapiro Signs Act 4 and Act 5 of 2023 Into Law

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro signed Act 4 (formerly Senate Bill 202) and Act 5 (formerly Senate Bill 262) into law.

Act 4 amends the Municipal Claim and Tax Lien Law, further providing for municipal claims first lien, cities of first class, docketing, judgment and execution, for cities of the first class, recovery of judgment and sale free from claims.

Act 5 amends the Maternal Mortality Review Act, further providing for maternal mortality review committee, for purpose and duties of the committee and for confidentiality and protection of collected data, proceedings and activities.

