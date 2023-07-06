Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Remove Lane Splits on Route 146 in North Providence

Starting on Friday night, July 7, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will remove the current lane split on Route 146 at the bridges that carry the highway over Mineral Spring Avenue and Charles Street in North Providence. In its place will be a new traffic pattern with all lanes shifted to the left. This will open up a new work zone along the right side of the highway so RIDOT can continue rehabilitating these bridges.

RIDOT will first remove the lane split on Route 146 South on July 7. The following week, on Friday, July 14, the lane split will be removed on Route 146 North.

The new lane shifts will be in place until early fall. After that, RIDOT will repave the highway at the bridges and restore travels lanes to their original configuration.

The $35.7 million Bridge Group 39 project also includes a complete replacement of the Breakneck Hill Road and Twin River Road bridges over Route 146 in Lincoln. The entire project will be done in fall 2024.

These Route 146 bridges in North Providence carry approximately 44,300 vehicles per day.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 39 – Route 146 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.